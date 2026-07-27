Love Island future confirmed by ITV2

Love Island 2026 has been another successful year of the dating show on ITV2. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Will Love Island be returning for 2027? Here's what show bosses have said about another series.

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Love Island 2026 is just about wrapped up for another year with the final taking place on 27th July and a new set of winners to be confirmed.

Following a successful year on ITV2, producers have already confirmed whether the series, presented by Maya Jama, will be back in 2027.

Taking to social media, Love Island bosses announced series 14 would be happening next year and are already appealing for new contestants to enter the villa and look for the potential love of their lives.

They wrote on Instagram: "All future Islanders please step forward. Applications for series 14 are now open! Head to @liftedcasting to apply."

Love Island has been confirmed for another year and producers are already looking for applications. Picture: ITV2

Applications for the next summer series of Love Island are now open with potential islanders needing to be 18 years and over and available for 10 weeks during June and July 2027.

The application reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Love Island All Stars 2027 has also been confirmed where viewers see former islanders head to the villa in South Africa in hope of a second chance.

With ITV having confirmed the future of Love Island for next year, all eyes have turned to Maya Jama and whether she'll be back to host another series.

Speaking to Deadline, the TV host was open and honest about her future on the show.

Maya said: "I never know. I never decide if I’m doing the next series until the end of one. So it’s fake news that I’m leaving, but I always decide at the end of a series if I’m going to continue the next year. So we’ll find out."

Maya took over from Laura Whitmore in 2022.

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