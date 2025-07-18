Love Island's Shakira stuns as a Disney princess in unearthed party pictures

18 July 2025, 12:31

Shakira's Disney princess pictures have been discovered online.
Shakira's Disney princess pictures have been discovered online. Picture: ITV/A Princess To Your Door

By Claire Blackmore

Before finding fame, Love Island star Shakira dressed up as a Disney princess for children's parties – and one fan has found the magical pictures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Shakira has been turning heads since entering the villa, but it's not just the boys who have been blown away by her presence.

The 22-year-old natural beauty also dazzles children at weekends in her dreamy part-time role as a Disney princess – and one fan has stumbled across the magical pictures.

In a string of images shared on Facebook, the Burnley-born Islander can been seen dressing up as some of the movie world's most iconic cartoon characters.

Alongside her day job as a marketing engineer, she spends her Saturdays and Sundays transforming into popular princesses from Disney's biggest hits.

Shakira has turned heads with her natural beauty.
Shakira has turned heads with her natural beauty. Picture: ITV

With long dark locks, a pretty face and a sweet smile, it's no wonder she's been cherry-picked to revamp herself into famous royals including Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine from Aladdin and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Earning extra cash at the weekends working for Lancashire-based company A Princess To Your Door, the Love Island favourite turns her hand to surprising little ones at birthdays bashes and family celebrations up and down the country.

The party company's Facebook page says it offers "magical and memorable entertainment nationwide for children", with girls like Shakira on hand to sprinkle some truly special moments into the mix.

The Love Island beauty dressed as Jasmine from Aladdin.
The Love Island beauty dressed as Jasmine from Aladdin. Picture: Facebook/A Princess To Your Door

Despite taking a break from her spellbinding career to join this year's explosive series, it seems her bosses are in full support of the part-time princess turning her attention elsewhere.

When entering the villa earlier this summer, the business openly shared their support for Shakira on social media with a post that read: "THE SECRET IS OUT. Our very own Cast Member Shakira is swapping her princess crown for a bikini as she heads into the Love Island Villa!

"Shakira has been with us for six years and has made lots of magical memories for you all, we’re all rooting for her!.. I just know she’s going to be FABULOUS!.. GO SHAKIRA!"

She transformed into a mermaid for one celebration.
She transformed into a mermaid for one celebration. Picture: Facebook/A Princess To Your Door

Fans flooded the post with sweet messages, wishing her luck for the series and likening her to a real life Disney princess.

One wrote: "She’s such a cutie. Her parents raised such a kind soul. Beautiful on the inside and outside."

While another gushed: "I think it takes someone really special to be a princess for little children. She’s a literal diamond."

The Burnley-born beauty earns extra cash at weekends from her princess job.
The Burnley-born beauty earns extra cash at weekends from her princess job. Picture: Facebook/A Princess To Your Door

"Aww no way! She was my little girls Wednesday a couple of years ago and she was amazing! Wishing her the best of luck," a third raved.

While a fourth added: "Just started watching love island and thought... I'm sure shes a princess that comes to our parties at pbs on a Sunday, had to check your page to see if I was right!! Go girl! Xx."

