Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm they're back together

28 July 2025, 12:02

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm romance is back on
Picture: itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harry and Shakira appear to have reunited just a week before the Love Island final as they get close in an unseen clip.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan appear to be back on following a dramatic few days in the villa which left Helena Ford in tears.

Despite sharing concerns over Harry and his actions in the villa, Shakira seems to be ready to give him another chance as they are seen cuddling and kissing in the dressing room in a exclusive clip shared on Sunday night's episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

It was following The Grafties that Helena and Harry called time on their relationship - despite going exclusive just days before - with clips shared during the award ceremony cementing Helena's views on her other-half.

Prior to The Grafties, Shakira had called things off with Conor, explaining that she had not yet moved on from Harry. Around the same time, she opened up to Harry on how she was feeling, leading to his change of heart.

Harry went in for a kiss with Shakira, which she rejected
Harry went in for a kiss with Shakira, which she rejected. Picture: itv

In the exclusive clip from Love Island: Aftersun, Harry and Shakira can be seen chatting in the dressing room, first sat apart and then together as they share a cuddle and a kiss.

Shakira can be heard saying to him: "I can't believe we're back at day two," referencing where they were only a couple days into Love Island.

Harry responds: "Doesn't feel good, but I think it's going to be really good," to which Shakira replies: "Baby steps."

They then share a cuddle and Harry can be seen kissing Shakira on the neck before telling her: "Just want a bit of alone time."

While he goes in to kiss her on the lips, Shakira appears to be keeping to her promise of taking it slow, turning her face away as he goes in for a kiss.

Helena is said to be gutted when Harry confesses to still have feelings for Shakira
Helena was heartbroken when Harry admitted his feelings for Shakira. Picture: itv

Helena was left heartbroken just a night before when Harry admitted to her that he was not over Shakira, ending their romance for good. She told him during the conversation that she didn't want to be friends with him and "would not associate herself with him" on the outside.

Harry could be sene breaking down in tears following this conversation, appearing to be remorseful for his behaviour during his time in the villa.

The Love Island 2025 final is less than a week away, so will Shakira and Harry be in with a chance of winning the show? While many people are backing Yasmin and Jamie as well as Toni and Cach, former bombshell Billykiss has shown her support for Shakira and Harry, saying that they deserve to win after risking everything to show their true feelings.

