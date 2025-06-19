Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@shakirakhan16/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Shakira including her age, where she's from, her job and her Instagram.

Love Island contestant Shakira Khan has quickly become a fan favourite on the show for her mature attitude and funny comebacks.

Whilst her relationship with Ben Holborough is still up in the air, she still has plenty of other Islanders interested including ladies man Harry Cooksley.

As we watch her romantic life unfold on the show, viewers are keen to learn more about her life away from the screen.

So how old is Shakira, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Shakira Khan is taking part in Love Island season 12. Picture: ITV

How old is Shakira?

Love Island's Shakira is 22-years-old and despite her young age, she knows exactly what she's looking for in a partner.

Shakira said: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Where is Shakira from?

Shakira is from Burnley however she hasn't managed to find her ideal boyfriend yet, saying: "It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring."

Shakira Khan has become a fan favourite on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@shakirakhan16

What is Shakira's job?

The TV favourite works in marketing and has firm criteria when it comes to finding her ideal man. Speaking about her icks, Shakira said: "Bag hygiene, like bad breath. I can't deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no."

Does Shakira have Instagram?

Fans can follow Shakira on Instagram @shakirakhan16 where she shares images of her travels around the world and days out with friends.