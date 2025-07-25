Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

25 July 2025, 13:20

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team.
Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's Shakira Khan reportedly threatened to leave the villa but was talked into staying by the ITV welfare team.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Shakira Khan reportedly tried to quit the reality show after she hit "breaking point" amid her heartbreak over Harry Cooksley, telly insiders have revealed.

The Burnley beauty, 22, fled to the beach hut following a rough few days coupled-up with Conor and asked to leave because she didn't want to be a part of the series anymore.

She's thought to have spent a number of hours with the ITV welfare team, in which producers were able to persuade the part-time Disney princess to remain in the villa.

But the reality star feared she would never get over her strong feelings for the semi-professional footballer and was struggling to exist in the same space as Harry and his new girlfriend Helena.

Shakira admitted she was struggling to be around Harry.
Shakira admitted she was struggling to be around Harry. Picture: ITV

A TV source told The Sun: "Shakira has been through the wringer and was already at breaking point over her heartbreak by Harry.

"When Harry made it exclusive with Helena, everything unravelled and she realised she wasn’t ready to be with Conor properly.

"She did the brave thing by ending that, but then the floodgates opened and she just didn’t want to be in the villa anymore.

"She went to the beach hut and asked to leave the villa. The duty of care team were able to help her through her emotions and she decided to stay."

The exes recently confessed their feelings for one another.
The exes recently confessed their feelings for one another. Picture: ITV

Shakira has endured a tricky journey in the Love Island villa after she first matched with Ben, who she claimed 'wasn't on the same wavelength' as her.

Sparks then flew between her and serial flirt Harry, which led to the two officially coupling up, but he couldn't behave to her standards so she broke things off.

The marketing exec was downcast for days but decided friendship could be the basis of a happy relationship so re-coupled with Conor, hoping the pair could start a smooth-sailing romance.

However she failed to feel a true spark and let him down gently, before his ex-partner Megan showed up and hinted she wanted to rekindle with the Irish rugby player.

Conor was unable to make sense of it all.
Conor was unable to make sense of it all. Picture: ITV

With her feelings for Harry still rumbling on, upcoming scenes have teased a huge showdown between Helena and Shakira, which will no doubt add to her stress.

It follows a raw chat the exes had during Thursday night's episode, in which Shakira said to Harry: "I still feel very strongly towards you.

"I just don't think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it, or how I would deal with it. And maybe I've not really processed things properly.

"And maybe you and Helena going exclusive, maybe resurfaced things, and I can't be in a situation with someone and continue hurting people until I sort that out."

A visibly confused Harry responded: "I know it probably looks like I've just moved on very quickly and whatever, but I don't want you to ever think it was one-sided. I just tried to bury it and just not think about it.

"You'll probably disagree, but I felt it. I haven't processed it and I've just tried to just get on with things to be honest to you."

Viewers have been concerned for Shakira's welfare in recent weeks and have taken to social media to share their fears for her mental health.

One said: "I think Shakira will voluntarily leave the villa at this point. They’ve broken her."

While a second added: "Free Shakira. You can tell she’s so obviously done to the point that she’s either waiting to get dumped or is going to voluntarily walk."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed

Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million

How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Lauren and Harrison have hinted they may be moving in together

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reveal they're moving in together despite fan backlash

Harry is confronted by Helena

Love Island first look sees furious Helena confront Harry in tense scenes

Farnham FC has revealed Harry's salary.

Love Island’s Harry’s eye-watering football earnings explained as club reveals wages

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter.

The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

Primark shoppers have discovered a new £4 item that could rival Labubus.

Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

Lifestyle

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession

Tamzin Outhwaite, 54, has revealed that her eldest child, 17-year-old Flo, is transgender

Tamzin Outhwaite reveals eldest child, 17, is transgender

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her late dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne posts heart-wrenching tribute to 'best friend' Ozzy Osbourne following shock death
Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.

When Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly sang stunning duet at Buckingham Palace

The Grafties are back on Love Island

All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa

Hulk Hogan has died

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies, aged 71

Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason he hasn't asked Lauren to be his girlfriend

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Yasmin and Blu are exploring their connection

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Blu flirt while Jamie watches on

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him when he came out of the villa

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him over controversial behaviour

Liam Neeson has spoken about his relationship with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson reveals his favourite thing about Pamela Anderson