Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's Shakira Khan reportedly threatened to leave the villa but was talked into staying by the ITV welfare team.

Love Island’s Shakira Khan reportedly tried to quit the reality show after she hit "breaking point" amid her heartbreak over Harry Cooksley, telly insiders have revealed.

The Burnley beauty, 22, fled to the beach hut following a rough few days coupled-up with Conor and asked to leave because she didn't want to be a part of the series anymore.

She's thought to have spent a number of hours with the ITV welfare team, in which producers were able to persuade the part-time Disney princess to remain in the villa.

But the reality star feared she would never get over her strong feelings for the semi-professional footballer and was struggling to exist in the same space as Harry and his new girlfriend Helena.

Shakira admitted she was struggling to be around Harry. Picture: ITV

A TV source told The Sun: "Shakira has been through the wringer and was already at breaking point over her heartbreak by Harry.

"When Harry made it exclusive with Helena, everything unravelled and she realised she wasn’t ready to be with Conor properly.

"She did the brave thing by ending that, but then the floodgates opened and she just didn’t want to be in the villa anymore.

"She went to the beach hut and asked to leave the villa. The duty of care team were able to help her through her emotions and she decided to stay."

The exes recently confessed their feelings for one another. Picture: ITV

Shakira has endured a tricky journey in the Love Island villa after she first matched with Ben, who she claimed 'wasn't on the same wavelength' as her.

Sparks then flew between her and serial flirt Harry, which led to the two officially coupling up, but he couldn't behave to her standards so she broke things off.

The marketing exec was downcast for days but decided friendship could be the basis of a happy relationship so re-coupled with Conor, hoping the pair could start a smooth-sailing romance.

However she failed to feel a true spark and let him down gently, before his ex-partner Megan showed up and hinted she wanted to rekindle with the Irish rugby player.

Conor was unable to make sense of it all. Picture: ITV

With her feelings for Harry still rumbling on, upcoming scenes have teased a huge showdown between Helena and Shakira, which will no doubt add to her stress.

It follows a raw chat the exes had during Thursday night's episode, in which Shakira said to Harry: "I still feel very strongly towards you.

"I just don't think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it, or how I would deal with it. And maybe I've not really processed things properly.

"And maybe you and Helena going exclusive, maybe resurfaced things, and I can't be in a situation with someone and continue hurting people until I sort that out."

A visibly confused Harry responded: "I know it probably looks like I've just moved on very quickly and whatever, but I don't want you to ever think it was one-sided. I just tried to bury it and just not think about it.

"You'll probably disagree, but I felt it. I haven't processed it and I've just tried to just get on with things to be honest to you."

Viewers have been concerned for Shakira's welfare in recent weeks and have taken to social media to share their fears for her mental health.

One said: "I think Shakira will voluntarily leave the villa at this point. They’ve broken her."

While a second added: "Free Shakira. You can tell she’s so obviously done to the point that she’s either waiting to get dumped or is going to voluntarily walk."