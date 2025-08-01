Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

1 August 2025, 12:27

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island bombshell Ryan Bannister has revealed that he will not return to the villa with the rest of the cast for the final twist of the series

Love Island 2025 is almost over, but one final twist is in store for the final couples. It has been reported that the dumped stars from the season will return to the villa and come face-to-face with the remaining contestants, in a 'jury' style segment.

While this has not been confirmed by ITV yet, former Love Island bombshell Ryan Bannister has now claimed that he has been snubbed, being told he will not be returning with his fellow stars to confront the remaining couples in the villa.

Ryan Bannister enter Love Island as a bombshell alongside Billykiss, but after failing to make a connection in the villa, was dumped less than 24 hours after entering.

Taking to TikTok to share that he will not be returning, Ryan shared a post of the reported twist coming up, telling his followers that he "hasn't been asked" back.

"So it's been confirmed that the 'entire' Love Island cast will be returning to the villa," Ryan said in the interview: "Unfortunately, I haven't been asked to go back."

He added: "The producers obviously let me know that I wouldn't be returning, because they didn't want to ruin my Instagram bio.

"If I went back in, technically I'd have been there longer than 24 hours. So, they did it for me and didn't want to ruin my bio."

While we don't know if this is sarcasm, he did go on to say: "I didn't want to go anyway," before fake crying - so it's hard to know what to take seriously.

The Sun first reported that the dumped Love Island star would be returning to share their opinions of the remaining couples in a final twist.

A source told publication: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year.

"They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"

