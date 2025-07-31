Love Island spoiler as dumped couple is accidentally revealed

31 July 2025, 17:22

The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed
The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

A TikTok user has shared a video in which one Love Island boy is missing from the line-up.

The couple being dumped from Love Island tonight appears to have been revealed after a fan filmed some of the boys in Mallorca, with one person missing from the line-up.

Tonight viewers will see whether Dejon and Meg, Helena and Blu, Harry and Shakira, Megan and Conor, Ty and Angel, Toni and Cach, or Yasmin and Jamie were dumped from the island after receiving the least amount of votes from the public.

Whilst viewers have been guessing who has been dumped, it appears the result of the vote has been spoiled after someone shared a video of all of the men together minus one.

In what appears to be an scene yet to air on Love Island, TikTok user Ka.ka shared a clip of the Love Island boys in Mallorca filming a scene together.

Two people have been dumped form Love Island
Two people have been dumped form Love Island. Picture: ITV

In the video viewers can see Jamie, Harry, Cach, Ty, Dejon. and Conor walking together, with Blu nowhere to be seen.

This means that it may be possible that Blu was dumped from the villa as he was not present with the other boys.

If he has been evicted from the villa, this means his partner Helena has also left the Island.

Watch the video here:

If Blu and Helena have left the villa, this will not come as a surprise to some savvy viewers who already predicted they had been dumped, as they were the only non-romantic couple in the villa.

One user wrote on X: "Blu getting dumped tomorrow"

Another added: "Blu dumped again"

While a third stated: "So we don't get to see blu dumped tonight"

Fans believe Helena and Blu have been dumped
Fans believe Helena and Blu have been dumped. Picture: ITV

This comes after it was claimed one original Islander had been dumped, with the pair leaving the villa on Tuesday evening.

Sources told The Sun: "We’re at the pointy end of the competition now so viewer opinion matters more and more.

"Not even OGs are safe now. This pair were one of the standouts from Meet The Parents and fans had opinions on how that went down.

"It’s been a dramatic series and ITV2 bosses don’t plan to let things become stale at this stage."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

