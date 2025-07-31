Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers think that Blu has broken a serious rule of the show, sharing information from the outside world with the cast.

Love Island star Blu, who returned to the villa after being dumped weeks prior, has been accused of breaking a rule of the show during Wednesday's episode (July 30).

In the episode, Blu caused drama between Conor and Megan when he revealed to Dejon and Harry that she had been speaking to her ex, Tommy, on the outside world ahead of returning to the villa.

He also claimed that, during a night out with his fellow Love Island co-stars at Tape, Megan became furious after seeing Tommy kissing Lucy, who he left the villa with

It all started when Dejon questioned Megan's different behaviour during her second run in the villa, with Blu offering the possible reason that she has taken notes from the public's opinions of certain cast members.

Blu revealed what the public think of the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

He said: “You know how much I love Megan but I just feel like the first time Megan came in compared to this time is completely different."

Blu went on to share with Harry and Dejon that the overall view of the public is that Shakira and Toni and "loved" and that the "other girls" look like "mean girls".

Blu told Dejon and Harry that Shakira and Toni are "loved" by the public. Picture: ITV

Following the admission from Blu, fans took to social media to complain about his ability to bring outside opinions into the Love Island villa, questioning whether there was a rule he had broken.

One fan commented: "Big Brother wouldn’t stand for that s**t from Blu either. Not Talking about the outside should have the one rule for coming back #LoveIsland." Another wrote: "I feel like Blu just broke some sort of rule?? #LoveIsland."

A third shared: "Surely there’s some sort of policy/contract breaking here Blu telling the opinions and info from the outside people shouldn’t be allowed to be brought back after being dumped."

As far as rules go, we know that the Love Island stars are kept away from their phones, with no contact allowed with the outside world. The rules can be so tight that they don't even know what the time is!

However, it appears that a "rule" was not given to Megan and Blu as they re-entered the villa, as ITV decided to air Blu's feedback from the outside world.