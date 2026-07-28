Love Island stars reveal two new romances have blossomed among 2026 cast

Love Island fans were shocked by the revelations. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island fans were left stunned when ex-Islanders 'confirmed' the two budding relationships – so who exactly is dating who?

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Love Island fans were left stunned when a string of dumped Islanders confirmed that two new romances had blossomed among the 2026 cast.

During the nail-biting final, which saw Lorenzo and Julia take the crown, a handful of ex-stars were quizzed by Maya Jama on what they'd been up to since leaving the villa.

Last night some huge revelations were made live on air when the glamorous host caught up with series 13's cheekiest contestants.

Dishing out gossip during the season's exciting finale, some of the former cast members let slip that two fresh couples had emerged in the wake of this year's show.

Maya Jama got some juicy gossip from the axed contestants during the live final. Picture: ITV

Tommy Murphy was the first to admit he had grown close to one of his Love Island co-stars, despite not actually crossing paths with her in Mallorca.

Joking that he 'had his Casa experience outside of the villa', the Geordie playboy confessed to snogging Irish influencer Charleen Murphy in a wild moment of passion.

"Me and Charleen shared a kiss off camera," he proudly told Maya following his appearance on Aftersun.

The camera then cut to Charleen, who turned red with embarrassment but laughed off Tommy outing their saucy secret.

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Fans loved the juicy announcement, which was met with screams from an excited ITV2 audience as viewers commented on the news from home.

"Tommy dont know how to not kiss and tell?," joked one on X as another wrote: "Tommy you talk too muchhh omds, just bareee excited."

"Charleen still found a Murphy I guess," laughed a third as they made the connection with her TV ex.

READ MORE: Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare officially marry in intimate Manchester ceremony

Tommy and Charleen shared a smooch off-screen. Picture: ITV

Charleen experienced a turbulent time inside the Love Island villa, initially sparking up a romantic connection with Kavan Murphy.

The pair got together inside Casa Amor while Kav was away from partner Jasmine, but when he brought the Dublin beauty back to the main villa he couldn't shake the feeling that he was with the wrong person.

Shortly after Charleen arrived, she was sidelined by the Kent hunk who dumped her for his 'one true love' Jas.

Now she's sparked up something new with Tommy, who had previous connections with Ellie, Namibia and Tina, to name a few.

Elicia struck up a romance with latecomer Ethan. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Elicia also revealed that she had entered into a fresh romance with another of her 2026 co-stars.

The controversial star attempted to find love with both Aidan and Finley inside the villa, but has now connected with latecomer Ethan outside instead.

He entered as a bombshell during the final few weeks and made his romantic intentions towards Priya clear, although he failed to win her heart and left the show single.

Axed Islander Yasmin branded their fling a "plot twist" but fans were happy for the budding couple, with one viewer commenting: "TBF i knew if elicia and ethan didn't come in together they would crack on."

Another said: "I had a feeling Elicia and Ethan would be exploring they do look good together."

When Maya quizzed him live on air, he told her he'd 'give her the exclusive' and revealed the pair are officially 'exploring'.

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