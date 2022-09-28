Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

28 September 2022, 13:31

Love Island 2022 stars Mollie and George have become step-siblings after their parents met at the reunion show and got married.

George Tasker and Mollie Salmon might not have found The One on Love Island, but it looks like their parents did.

You’ll probably remember the reality stars for their brief time in Casa Amor earlier this year along with the other bombshells.

While they didn’t make it to the final, George and Mollie returned for the show’s reunion along with their parents.

Clearly sparks were flying, as Mollie’s dad and George’s mum immediately hit it off and they started dating.

George revealed his mum had married Mollie's dad
George revealed his mum had married Mollie's dad. Picture: Instagram
Mollie and George have revealed they are now step siblings
Mollie and George have revealed they are now step siblings. Picture: Instagram

Just one month later and the pair have now got married after a beautiful wedding in St Ives last week.

George, 23, explained the unbelievable turn out of events on Instagram and also shared a sweet picture with his mum.

“So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad,” he said.

“So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”

He added: “They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married.”

George hit the headlines after he had a heated moment with Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Mollie and George's parents met at the Love Island reunion
Mollie and George's parents met at the Love Island reunion. Picture: Instagram

During Casa Amor week, 28-year-old Ekin-Su then asked George not to tell anyone what they had been up to in bed.

When her partner Davide Sanclimenti found out, she said: “It was hot in there, obviously we’re both attractive people and we’re in the same bed together.

“D’you know what I mean? Nothing happened.”

During the reunion, George joked that he planned to break up the winning pair, with his comments leading Davide to unfollow him on Instagram.

Mollie also grew close to Davide and shared some kisses in bed, however he chose to stay with Ekin-Su.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss

Celebrities

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red skirt from Wyse

Celebrities

The full I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up has been 'revealed'

Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up ‘revealed’ including Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith

Married at First Sight UK finishes in October

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 finale and will there be a reunion?

Trending on Heart

Here's who could make the most money from Gogglebox

Gogglebox 'rich list' reveals top earning stars who can make £2,000 on Instagram

Gogglebox

An electric blanket is a good alternative to putting the heating on every evening

People are raving about this £25 electric blanket which 'costs from 1p a night'

Money

MAFS UK's Kasia is a businessowner

How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK and what does she do?

Alice Beer claimed microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning's Alice Beer says 'untrendy' microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning

Married at First Sight UK is on Monday to Thursdays

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Joe Frost's character was killed off in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Joe Frost's life as character Leo Thompkins is killed

A bride was left in tears on This Morning

Bride in tears as This Morning reveal they will pay for honeymoon with her bridesmaids

This Morning

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

The cast of Karen Pirie revealed

Karen Pirie cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Rakhee Thakrar and Steve John Shepherd?

Dogs shouldn't hang their heads out of windows, an insurer has warned

Dogs sticking their heads out the window should be banned, experts say

Lifestyle

Here's how to see Jupiter's closest encounter to earth tonight

How to see Jupiter’s closest encounter with Earth in 59 years tonight

Lifestyle

A lucky person has claimed £171million from the EuroMillions jackpot

Lucky UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £171m EuroMillions jackpot

Lifestyle

Emily in Paris is back later this year

Emily in Paris season 3 release date finally revealed for December

Netflix

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

How much is Molly-Mae Hague worth and when is her due date?

Celebrities