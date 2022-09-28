Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

Love Island 2022 stars Mollie and George have become step-siblings after their parents met at the reunion show and got married.

George Tasker and Mollie Salmon might not have found The One on Love Island, but it looks like their parents did.

You’ll probably remember the reality stars for their brief time in Casa Amor earlier this year along with the other bombshells.

While they didn’t make it to the final, George and Mollie returned for the show’s reunion along with their parents.

Clearly sparks were flying, as Mollie’s dad and George’s mum immediately hit it off and they started dating.

George revealed his mum had married Mollie's dad. Picture: Instagram

Mollie and George have revealed they are now step siblings. Picture: Instagram

Just one month later and the pair have now got married after a beautiful wedding in St Ives last week.

George, 23, explained the unbelievable turn out of events on Instagram and also shared a sweet picture with his mum.

“So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad,” he said.

“So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”

He added: “They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married.”

George hit the headlines after he had a heated moment with Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Mollie and George's parents met at the Love Island reunion. Picture: Instagram

During Casa Amor week, 28-year-old Ekin-Su then asked George not to tell anyone what they had been up to in bed.

When her partner Davide Sanclimenti found out, she said: “It was hot in there, obviously we’re both attractive people and we’re in the same bed together.

“D’you know what I mean? Nothing happened.”

During the reunion, George joked that he planned to break up the winning pair, with his comments leading Davide to unfollow him on Instagram.

Mollie also grew close to Davide and shared some kisses in bed, however he chose to stay with Ekin-Su.