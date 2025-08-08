Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Niah Sienna, who says she is the sister of Dejon Noel-Williams' brother, is charging £25 for a book in which she details her experiences with the Love Island star.

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams has been hit with more bad news following his exit from the Mallorca villa as his brother's sister, Niah Sienna, announces she is releasing a 'tell all' book about the reality TV star - who she has previously branded "narcissistic".

Niah, who has been taking to TikTok over the past week to share her views on her relative, previously told her followers that she had received backlash from family members over the statements she has made online about him, requesting that she take the videos down.

The woman, who goes by Niah Papaya on TikTok, refused to take the videos down and has now revealed that she has written a book detailing her experiences with Dejon.

The book is called 'Surviving Dejon' and comes with a very dramatic trailer, which she shared online. Adding context to the book, Niah wrote: "This book answers everything. Reasons why I spoke out. Why fear kept me silent for so long. How I lost everyone and everything I ever cared about."

The caption continues: "It reveals the truth behind the rumours I never wanted to address. I need to tell my truth in the way that I feel in control. This is not for attention, creating this book was like therapy for me. I would never put my reputation on the line or lose the people I loved if I didn't have a powerful reason to finally speak."

Dejon has recently spoken openly about the amount of hate and backlash he has received online since leaving the Love Island villa, something that caused him to turn the comments off on social media to protect himself, and his girlfriend, Meg Moore.

Niah says, however, that 'Surviving Dejon' isn't about hate but about "healing", and that she doesn't want people to "use this against him in a harmful way".

"I hope instead people choose kindness," she wrote: "To everyone who sent me kind messages while I had no one... thank you. You were the support system I didn't know I needed. Even though I know I’ll receive controversial responses, I hope this helps at least one person."

This comes the same day Dejon spoke out in an interview with the Daily Mail about his time in the Love Island villa, and how he is dealing with the negative backlash online, especially claims that he is "manipulative" and "narcissistic".

Speaking to the publication, he said: "The girls who were on the show with me say I'm not a narcissist, I'm not a gaslighter, all of these things they have seen online, it means a lot to me because they spent 24 hours a day with me.

"I could have handled situations better but when it comes to being a 'narcissist' and these words, empathy is definitely something that I have, it's something I had for Meg, for Harry, and when Meg was upset, I was there for her, and when Harry was upset it would break my heart."

Heart have reached out to Dejon Noel-Williams for a comment.