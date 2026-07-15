Love Island’s Tina ‘secretly hooked up’ with co-star after cameras stopped rolling

15 July 2026, 17:04 | Updated: 15 July 2026, 17:06

Tina Rad revealed she secretly smooched another 2026 cast member.
Tina Rad revealed she secretly smooched another 2026 cast member. Picture: YouTube/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Dumped Islander Tina Rad confessed she kissed one of the villa boys just hours after she was dumped from the 2026 villa.

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Love Island's Tina Rad has revealed that she secretly hooked up with one of her co-stars after the cameras stopped rolling.

The Geordie reality star, 25, was dumped from series 13 after failing to find a connection with Aidan Murphy, despite an initial spark between the pair.

Following a brutal twist halfway through the series, which saw Ellie Chadwick and Lorenzo Alessi boot out one boy and one girl, the glamorous cast member's time on the island was officially up.

Now Tina's landed back on UK soil and recovered from the savage axe, she's dished the dirt on some juicy gossip that happened right after she left the villa.

According to the pocket-rocket, the dumped Islanders are all sent to a cast apartment in Mallorca straight after they exit the show.

As she was booted out alongside fellow axed star Tommy Murphy, she and the cheeky playboy shared a flat for the night.

Although the pair weren't officially starring in the ITV2 dating show anymore, that didn't mean they weren't still seeking a romantic connection – and they found it, even though it was only short-lived.

Spilling the tea on the steamy night they had together, Tina confessed on the Spill With Will podcast: "Me and him said we weren’t going to tell anyone.

"So basically, when we were in the apartment, we were just getting to know each other to see if we liked each other.

"It was night time and I was lonely, so I ran into his room and I kissed him."

Tina explained to host William Grande that their passionate smooch fizzled out as quickly as it started, and clarified that her and Tommy's romance wasn't going any further.

"I was like, actually we’re not feeling this, and now we’re just friends."

Despite their flirtation in the apartment, Tina and Tommy never actually coupled up on the show.

She did admit to knowing him when she first strutted in though, hinting they had been DM'ing each other outside of the show and knew him from the club circuit.

Tina and Aidan's relationship failed to get off the ground.
Tina and Aidan's relationship failed to get off the ground. Picture: ITV

Since settling back into life in Newcastle, Tina has had time to process her experience in the villa and has since reflected on what happened.

She added: "I think it was an emotional rollercoaster.

"It was so good. The highlight was just the girls and how nice they were."

Speaking of her best bits, she said: "Everything, really. The full thing was a highlight. I do not regret doing it. I loved it."

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