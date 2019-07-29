Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's relationship timeline: Their Love Island journey

Tommy and Molly-Mae have made it to the final four. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been the favourites to win after getting together in the second week.

Love Island series five is almost over, and the final four couples will go head-to-head as they battle it out in the final tonight.

But while Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds and Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill have all become solid pairings over recent weeks, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been the show’s power couple from the get go.

Things weren’t always smooth sailing as Molly-Mae entered the villa as a bombshell, while Tommy was still smitten with Lucie Donlan.

But the pair hit it off straight away and Tommy’s head was soon turned to the social media influencer.

Keeping her options open, Molly-Mae toyed with the idea of coupling up with Anton Danyluk as well Danny Williams, before settling on Tommy.

Unfortunately, the professional boxer also had eyes for someone else, when Irish bombshell Maura stormed into the villa.

Maura made her feelings for Tommy very clear after she invited him on a date, leaving Molly fuming.

But after a fair few tantrums, Tommy eventually picked Molly-Mae in the next recoupling - and the rest was reality TV history.

The pair later cemented their romance during Casa Amor week, when almost every other relationship was left in tatters.

If anything, the distance made the pair realise they had found what they were looking for, with Tommy later deciding to make things official.

In adorable scenes, the 20-year-old left a note with Molly-Mae’s toy Ellie-Belly, which said: “Dear Mummy. Daddy left me here in his best interests. He wanted me to tell you that you’re his everything. I’m going to leave it with Daddy. So…”

Taking the floor, Tommy explained: “On a serious note, you know how much you mean to me and you’re the only girl for me. I only want to be with you.”

Before asking: “Therefore, I was wondering if you wanted to be my girlfriend?”

Following the romantic moment, the pair also confessed their love for each other and were caught getting very steamy under the sheets.

But during their final date, Molly-Mae admitted her true feelings when she said: "I genuinely did not think I would come in and meet someone. I hoped I would but I didn’t think that it would become what it has become.

"I just want to thank you, because you have made my time in there so special."

Tommy replied: "From the moment I met you, I knew in my own heart that you were going to be the one for me. ‘I knew it straight away. I genuinely love you. You’re the girl I’ve been looking for my entire life."

Molly-Mae then asked: "What do you think is next for us?"

"I feel like we’ve done so much in there. The next thing would be moving in together. It’s even scary to say it!’

So, will these two go the distance? Only time will tell!

