Love Island's Tommy reveals secret unaired chat he had with Kavan about Jasmine

Tommy detailed the unaired chat in a revealing new interview. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Dumped Love Island star Tommy Murphy recalled details of the tense chat between him, Aidan and Kavan that never made it to air.

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Love Island bombshell Tommy Murphy has dished the dirt on a secret conversation he had with Kavan about Jasmine that never made it to TV.

After a nasty blow-up between the former lovebirds, the Geordie lad explained that he and Kav's brother Aidan decided to pull the 21-year-old aside to give him a stark warning about his budding relationship.

The two concerned lads chatted to Kav about how they felt Jasmine's 'attitude' might play out in the future if he were to take their connection outside the villa.

Airing worries about the Dubai-born influencer, 28, the axed star detailed everything the pair of them said in the unaired chat for fans to hear now.

Tommy warned Kavan about his relationship with Jasmine before leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Chatting to 2023 Love Islander Tyrique Hyde on his live stream, Tommy said: "Me, him [Kavan] and Aidan had a conversation.

"Imagine you’re out for dinner in public and she’s [Jasmine] telling you to shush. In a public conversation.

"I can see that’s getting in his head. That’s never going to happen with Charleen."

Despite the caution, he did also admit that he had nothing against Jasmine as a person – he just wouldn't want to date her.

Tommy explained: "I like Jasmine. I just think, well I couldn’t put up with it.

"I like Jasmine as a person but I don’t like her as a partner."

The axed Islander, who has been in trouble for his own behaviour on multiple occasions during series 13, then laughed as he added: "But she’s fit as well."

Tommy's said his private conversation with Kav came after the Kent star had an argument with Jas, which ended with the pair storming off.

She felt he wasn't allowing her to speak and kept on interrupting her points, while he felt like he wasn't being heard.

After telling him to 'shush', he clapped back admitting she made him feel like a child that was being told off by a teacher.

But Jasmine insisted he was constantly talking over her, leaving her frustrated as she couldn't finish her sentences.

Jasmine and Kavan have had a rocky relationship since getting together on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The two eventually patched things up after another chat later that evening but have since called it quits.

Kavan went to Casa Amor and fell head over heels for Irish influencer Charleen Murphy, who he later brought back to the main villa.

Jas was left downcast and visibly upset by his decision to recouple with a brand new bombshell, and was shocked when he admitted the pair had shared a bed the whole time.

But the brunette beauty's close pals gathered round her at the firepit for reassurance and told her to "remember who the f***" she is" before losing her head.

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