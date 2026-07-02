Love Island Tommy Stagg's age, job, celebrity connections and football team revealed

Love Island 2026 has welcomed Tommy Stagg to the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Casa Amor saw new islander Tommy Stagg drop in as a bombshell but what do we need to know about him? Here are all the facts worth noting.

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Love Island 2026 welcomed Tommy Stagg into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and thanks to his connection with Yasmin Hadlow, he's now secured himself a permanent slot on the TV show.

A cheeky chappy from Essex, Tommy was hoping his "chill and nonchalant" vibe would help catch him the girl.

Ahead of going on Love Island he spoke about his game plan and said: "It's straightforward for me. I’m paying no attention to competition, why would I? There's a lot of nice guys in there, and they seem lovely, but I back myself.

"I'd say the goal is to find love, but if there's a bit of drama along the way, I won’t mind. It’s not always smooth sailing in Casa Amor, is it?"

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Tommy from his age, job, Instagram account and his list of celebrity connections.

Love Island's Tommy Stagg came in as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Tommy Stagg?

Age: 23

From: Essex

Instagram: @tomstagg_

Tommy has pressed pause on his busy life to head over to Mallorca and enjoy the fun of Love Island.

Currently coupled up with Yasmin, the girl he had his eye on before entering the villa, he said he hopes he can bring a touch of "spice and flavour" to the show.

He said: "It’s Operation Get in the Villa and Get Who I Want. I’d like the girls to gravitate towards me while I slowly gravitate towards them. And then when we catch that vibe, it's game time. I’m a striker so scoring goals is in my nature."

Love Island's Tommy Stagg and Yasmin Hadlow coupled up following Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island's Tommy's job?

Tommy, despite only being 23, is currently juggling two jobs. His main passion and role is a semi-professional footballer who plays for his local team, Brentwood.

Away from the football pitch, he is the owner of an events company.

Who are Love Island Tommy's famous celebrity pals?

Tommy is a man with all the connections as his Instagram account quickly unveils he has been in contact with more than one past islander.

Harrison Solomon, Tyrique Hyde, Sammy Root and Samantha Kenny are all part of his friendship circle.

Who is Love Island's Tommy coupled up with?

Tommy managed to steal Yasmin away from Lorenzo during Casa Amor but will have a job keeping her attention now they've all reunited in the villa.

Prior to going into the dating show he admitted he fancied Jasmine too.

"They’re both very attractive women, but I feel like Yasmin and I will vibe very well and bounce off each other," he said.

"Whereas Jasmine will put me in my place a little bit, but I think I like that."

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