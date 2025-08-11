Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win. Picture: Toni Laites / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Are Love Island's Toni Laites and Cach Mercer still together? What have they been doing since leaving the villa? Here's everything you need to know about the winners.

Love Island 2025 was one of the most dramatic and entertaining series of all time, and it all ended with Toni Laites and Cach Mercer being crowned the winners, walking away from the villa with £50,000.

Toni and Cach were firm favourites on the show following their brief split, amid the drama with fellow Love Island star Harrison, and on the outside they appear to be enjoying their new fame as well as continuing their blossoming relationship.

Ahead of winning the show, the pair had revealed the they had both declared their lover for one another, and with Toni admitting that she's staying in the UK for the foreseeable future, it seems like everything it looking promising for the couple.

With such a huge fan base, it is no surprise that Toni and Cach's fans want updates on how the pair are getting on. So, for the fans, here's everything we know about Toni and Cach's relationship since they left the villa.

Toni and Cach revealed they had said 'I love you' to each other during the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

Are Toni and Cach still together?

Yes! Love Island winners Toni and Cach are still together and thriving.

The pair have remained strong since leaving the villa, and have been seen spending a lot of time with their fellow finalists; Harry and Shakira and Yasmin and Jamie.

Following their exit from Love Island, the pair both took to social media to share their final thoughts on their time in the villa. Toni took to Instagram to share the following message:

Wow. Just wow. The amount of love I have received over the last 48 hours has left me speechless. 3 months ago I was just a waitress & now I feel like the luckiest girl in the world...I didn’t go into the villa with any expectations and although the ride was rough, the reward was so much greater. I am so so thankful for @cacherel_ @shakirakhan16 & @yasminpettet111 for being my rocks during these 8 weeks. I couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you to the UK public & everyone who supported us all season, my heart goes out to you all. Big things coming soon xoxo.

Meanwhile, Cach shared the following message:

Thank you guys all from the bottom of my heart for voting for me and T! It’s been such a long journey and I’m grateful for every moment! Coming back and seeing the support has been crazy, you don’t understand how much love is in my heart for everyone that supported me. God bless every single 1 of you and I can’t wait to keep you updated on me and Toni’s journey!

Toni and Cach were firm favourites on the show following their brief split. Picture: ITV

Toni and Cach have also been taking part in the post-Love Island interviews, appearing on This Morning shortly after winning the series. During this chat, Toni confirmed she would be staying in the UK, explaining: "I don't think I'll be spending much time in America anymore."

She added: "No decisions are made yet. But obviously Cach is here. I have a lot of opportunities coming up. My friends are here. So I see no reason to be in America anymore."

What are Toni and Cach spending the £50K on?

Following their exit from Love Island, Toni and Cach shared their plans of what they were going to do with their winnings.

"I need to pay off my student loans," Toni said: "I want to invest it. I don't want to go on some crazy shopping spree. Maybe some bingo, I do live in Vegas after all!"

Cach has different plans, commenting: "Cost of living crisis, I'll save it!"