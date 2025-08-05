Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach reveal plans for £50k prize money
5 August 2025, 15:38
Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were crowned the winners of Love Island 2025 but they have some very sensible plans for their £50,000 winnings.
Love Island viewers crowned Toni Laites and Cach Mercer as the winners of the 2025 summer series and with that title comes a glorious £50,000 worth of prize money.
Split between them, giving them £25k each, their bank balances are about to get a healthy boost, but exactly how are they going to spend it? Turns out, very sensibly.
In a post-exit interview with Love Island, both Toni and Cach revealed the lump sum would help them out hugely personally meaning they had to make some smart decisions with it.
Toni said: "I need to pay off my student loans. I want to invest it. I don't want to go on some crazy shopping spree. Maybe some bingo, I do live in Vegas after all!"
And for Cach, is was similar as he said: "Cost of living crisis, I'll save it!"
Of course, this won't be the only cash prize they get after Love Island 2025 as it's more than likely they'll both get a huge net worth boost with lucrative deals and sponsorships.
A former bartender this could mean a change of career for the Vegas girl while Cach's career as a dancer, model and influencer is likely to get a generous boost.
Talking about being crowned winners, Toni added: "I feel like I'm representing a whole nation! I didn't expect to make it past week one."
Just as happy with he final result, Cach said: "It feels amazing. I was 100% authentically myself and luckily the public liked it, so I'm buzzing. I appreciate every moment on the show, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I wouldn't have done it any other way."
Toni and Cach were crowned Love Island 2025 champions on August 4th.
