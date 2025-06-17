Who is Toni Laites? Love Island bombshell's age, job and secret health battle explained

17 June 2025, 17:21

Who is Toni Laites?
Who is Toni Laites? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meet Love Island's first American bombshell Toni Laites - her age, career, and the health condition explained.

Toni Laites is one of the Love Island season 12 contestants, entering the villa as the first bombshell of the series in the first episode. While she initially stole Ben from Shakira, Toni is now coupled up with Conor.

Originally from Connecticut, the 24-year-old is now living in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she works as a pool cabana server and describes herself as outgoing, fun, and hardworking.

The star, who was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in her teens, is making history as the first American contestant to join Love Island UK, and is looking to find a charming British man.

From her age to her job and what she's looking for in the Love Island villa, here's everything you need to know about Toni.

Originally from Connecticut, the 24-year-old is now living in Las Vegas where she works as a pool cabana server
Originally from Connecticut, the 24-year-old is now living in Las Vegas where she works as a pool cabana server. Picture: Toni Laites / Instagram

Who is Love Island's Toni Laites?

Toni Laites, 24, is a star of Love Island season 12, entering the villa as the first bombshell of 2025.

Originally from Connecticut and now based in Las Vegas, Toni works as a pool cabana server in the entertainment capital of the world. Now, she is making history as the first American contestant to appear on the UK edition of Love Island.

Toni entered the villa as the season's first bombshell during the launch episode, immediately shaking things up. Upon arrival, she chose to couple up with Ben, taking him away from Shakira. Since then, she has shifted her focus and is now exploring a connection with Conor.

What is Toni from Love Island's job?

Toni Laites lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she works as a pool cabana server at two high-end hotels. According to her, the role is both competitive and highly sought after; Toni has revealed that more than 1,000 people applied for the position, with only 10 ultimately selected.

She added that applicants go through an audition process that includes navigating a mock pool deck while carrying fully loaded trays, testing their balance and efficiency in a high-pressure setting.

Toni describes herself as a driven professional, often ranking number one in sales at both of her workplaces: “I’m a workaholic,” she says, proud of her performance and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, demanding environment. Known for her outgoing personality, she also sees herself as the life of the party: “I guess I’m the party starter — I want everyone to have fun.”

Toni describes herself as a driven professional and a "workaholic", often ranking number one in sales at both of her workplaces.

Toni says she's looking to find a charming British man
Toni says she's looking to find a charming British man. Picture: ITV

Does Love Island's Toni have ulcerative colitis?

Yes, Love Island contestant Toni Laites has ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition.

She was diagnosed as a teenager and recalls a particularly memorable moment from high school when she was admitted to hospital on the day of her senior prom. Initially told she wouldn't be able to attend, doctors later surprised her by making it possible - an experience that gained local media attention in her home state of Connecticut.

Toni is open about living with the condition and hopes her appearance on Love Island will help raise awareness that not all illnesses are visible. She aims to show others with chronic conditions that a diagnosis doesn't have to limit their lifestyle: "You can travel, you can live your life. I live day-to-day like anyone else."

What is Toni looking for on Love Island?

Toni Laites joined Love Island in search of something different - and that includes leaving American dating behind.

"I'm tired of American boys," she has admitted, adding that her British friends have shown her a different side of romance: "They’re pretty charming. I think all Americans love a good accent. British men are just more polite, with better manners."

When it comes to the kind of partner she's hoping to meet in the villa, Toni values humour, energy, and a shared sense of adventure: "Someone that can make me laugh and someone that's quite active."

Looking ahead, Toni isn't just in it for a summer fling. She hints at the possibility of a deeper connection: "Maybe one day we could start our own family together."

Does Love Island's Toni have Instagram?

Yes, Toni does have Instagram - you can follow her here @tlaites20.

