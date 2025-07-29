Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

29 July 2025, 14:35

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum
Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Toni Laites has some of the best lashes we've ever seen on Love Island - and the secret serum behind her natural look has finally been revealed.

Toni Laites has become one of the most popular Love Island contestants of 2025, thanks to her iconic one-liners and unwavering confidence. Another reason viewers of the show have fallen in love with Toni is thanks to her natural look - including her long, healthy lashes.

Instead of turning to lash extensions, like many of the Love Island girls have, Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum which has taken the beauty world by storm.

Toni revealed her secret product while getting ready in the Love Island dressing room, clearly applying the lash serum to her lash line ahead of bedtime.

So, what is this miracle serum which could help you get lashes as long as Toni's? It's the Glow For It Lash Growth Serum.

Another reason viewers of the show have fallen in love with Toni is thanks to her natural look - including her long, healthy lashes
Another reason viewers of the show have fallen in love with Toni is thanks to her natural look - including her long, healthy lashes. Picture: ITV

Made by the brand Glow For It, the serum is a vegan, prostaglandin free formula designed to give healthier, thicker, fuller and longer lashes.

According to their website, the product is peptide powered serum which nourishes and stimulates the lash follicle for visible results "without the side effects of prostaglandin analogues".

The serum retails at £29.99 and has 4,106 five star reviews
The serum retails at £29.99 and has 4,106 five star reviews. Picture: PH

The serum retails at £29.99, and if your order directly from their website you can have a new serum sent out to you every three months, to help keep your use of the product consistent.

And if you're wondering what the reviews are saying, the product currently have 4,106 five star reviews.

One of these reviews says that the lash serum "saved" their lashes. They wrote: "My eyelashes used to fall out and thin all the time from over time damage and eyelashes curlers. I went from basically bald eyelashes to completely full and long, this has helped my confidence so much as I went so long with out lashes and now my lashes are looking amazing. I'm so thankful this product, 100% worth your money."

