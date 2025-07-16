Love Island star Toni's 'devastated' mum in tears over Harrison recoupling

Toni's 'devastated' mum breaks down in tears. Picture: Leslie C / TikTok - ITV

By Alice Dear

Toni's mum has taken to social media to share her disappointment at her daughter's decision to recouple with Harrison in a shocking Love Island twist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Toni's mum, Leslie, has broken down in tears while sharing her devastation over her daughter's relationship with Harrison.

On Tuesday night's episode, we saw Toni decide to give Harrison another chance in the recoupling, after his "sneaky" decision to commit to her on the terrace ahead of the showdown, despite growing closer to Lauren in the villa.

Leslie has been sharing her thoughts on the series from her home in the US as she watches her daughter's on-off romance with Harrison become more and more dramatic.

Following the episode on Tuesday, Leslie took to her TikTok account to share how "devastated" she was at her daughter's decision.

Toni decides to couple up with Harrison on Tuesday night. Picture: itv

"I feel like I just watched my daughter walk out onto the train tracks and there is a bullet train coming for her, and I can't scream to her, I can't grab her from the tracks," she said before starting to cry, adding: "I thought I could hold it together."

Leslie went on: "I am really disappointed, and I'm sure there are many of you that are as well. I felt like at one point she really woke up and was like 'I'm done.' I feel like him doing this sneaky come to the terrace thing before the recoupling is another really calculated move to keep him in the villa."

She goes on to say that Toni is "smarter than this" and has "more pride than this", but adds that she "doesn't know what is happening in that villa."

"I am devastated by this decision that she has made," Leslie also says in the heartbreaking video, before going on to show her sadness over what Cach has been put through: "I've devastated that Cach was so hurt in this and that she blew her chance with a really good guy, who would have treated her with respect."

Leslie wishes Toni had stayed with Cach. Picture: itv

Leslie said that she has witnessed some people making comments that this could be a "comeback story" for Harrison, however, she is struggling to believe it.

"I'm all for a comeback story, but I just don't believe it," she said: "The way he's been moving, that's him - am I wrong?"

Speaking of the moment she found out that Toni had picked Harrison, Leslie explained that she and her husband were watching while sat on the sofa and that "the silence was defining when she made her decision."

Appearing fatigued by the situation, Leslie asked: "Someone give me a best case scenario after this episode because I've got nothing," before saying: "If Toni came home now, I'd be ok with it at this point."