Love Island's Toni and Shakira break silence on 'feud' with Meg and Helena

6 August 2025, 12:35

Shakira and Toni have revealed how they feel about the other girls
Shakira and Toni have revealed how they feel about the other girls. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After there was a 'divide' in the Love Island villa, the girls have revealed what they really think of each other.

Love Island favourite Toni Laites and Shakira Khan have given their honest opinions on why there was a divide in the villa, which saw them and Yasmin Pettet at odds with Meg Moore and Helena Ford on more than one occasion.

Speaking after the iconic finale which saw Toni and Cach Mercer crowned champions, the girls have opened up about their arguments with the other girls after their dramatic confrontations became focal point in the series.

Giving her thoughts on the 'divide', Toni confessed: "I think that my friends and I were the ones to stand up for what's right and what’s wrong and we owned everything we said when others weren't doing the same."

She added: "We didn't agree with a lot of people's behaviour and were always vocal about it."

Yasmin, Shakira and Toni bonded in the villa
Yasmin, Shakira and Toni bonded in the villa. Picture: ITV

Shakira holds similar views, revealing: "What it stems from is on day one or day two I was put in a position where I had to graft and so was deemed as a threat.

"From then on, I was treated differently. So then I found a friendship with Toni and we sort of flocked together. When you are a threat to someone's relationship you are not going to be the best of pals."

Instead Shakira's chosen to focus on her friendships with Toni and Yas, saying: "The best romance of the series for me is Toni and Yas. Absolute weapons. I love those girls to bits. They will be bridesmaids at my wedding and godmothers of my children. I couldn't have done a day without them."

There was a clear divide between the girls
There was a clear divide between the girls. Picture: ITV

This comes after Meg broke her silence on the 'feud', saying: "Since the talent show, I feel like it brought us together and I have no problem with those girls and wouldn’t speak badly about them. Being around people 24/7, we used to say you argue with your sisters at home and it’s the same with the girls in there."

She added: "You can’t get on with everyone but we haven’t left on bad terms. They are great people, so funny in their own way and I can’t say a bad word about them."

Yas and Meg often clashed in the villa
Yas and Meg often clashed in the villa. Picture: ITV

Throughout the season fans witnessed the girls constantly clash, with things reaching a climax during Movie Night where they were shown clips of them speaking about each other.

Things also came to a head during the Love Island final when Helena appeared to 'ignore' Yas during her interview with Jamie.

Fans believe Helena was 'ignoring' Yasmin
Fans believe Helena was 'ignoring' Yasmin. Picture: ITV

Despite this, it appears that the girls are currently civil and follow each other on social media, however this could quickly change as they navigate their new found fame together...

