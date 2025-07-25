What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

25 July 2025, 20:30

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media
Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Does Toni have a Medusa tattoo? Here is everything we know about her inking.

Love Island's Toni Laites has had a difficult journey on the show after her connection with Harrison Solomon crumbled when he met Lauren Wood.

However her romantic journey is hopefully on the up now as she reconnects with Cach Mercer, with many fans rooting for the couple to win the show.

Whilst we have been enthralled with her time in Love Island so far, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that Toni is sporting a rather large tattoo on her back.

While Toni herself has not publicly discussed her tattoo, many fans have discussed the inking and the possible meaning behind it.

Toni's tattoo has caught the attention of viewers
Toni's tattoo has caught the attention of viewers. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, one user wrote: "wait... no one else notice the medusa tattoo on toni back...? or is that just a woman? #loveislanduk"

Another added: "massive side note here but i am obsessed with toni’s medusa tattoo #LoveIslandUK"

While a third stated: "Toni’s Medusa tattoo is breaking my heart #LoveIsland"

Toni has not confirmed what her tattoo is
Toni has not confirmed what her tattoo is. Picture: ITV

Toni has not confirmed that her tattoo is a portrait of Medusa, however the drawing appears to be of a woman with long snake-like hair, fitting the profile of the mythological creature.

It is believed the Medusa tattoo is a symbol of strength, protection and female empowerment, or in some cases it can symbolise survival.

