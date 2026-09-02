Two Love Island 2026 couples have shared major relationship updates this week

Samraj and Mica, and Priya and Aidan, met during Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

It's been over a month since Love Island 2026 closed its villa doors, and some of the Islanders have shared fresh updates on their romances – here's the latest.

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Love Island 2026 ended with a bang when Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak stole the series 13 crown thanks to a landslide vote during the nail-biting final back in July.

The reality TV carnage quickly calmed down, but that hasn't stopped fans of the saucy dating show wondering how everyone else's romances are going in the real world.

In the month that followed, the winning couple faced multiple split rumours while drama-fuelled duos like Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock surprised viewers by staying strong.

Now, five weeks on from the very last episode, two of this year's popular pairs have spilled the tea on the status of their relationships – and they've got some pretty big news to share.

Aidan and Priya have become 'inseparable' since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

First up, Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy are still dating. The friends-turned-lovers were both taken aback when their platonic relationship turned romantic almost overnight inside the villa.

And it seems best friends really do make the best partners as, despite not making things official just yet, they're happier than ever.

Speaking to Billie Faiers on the TOWIE podcast this week, the Surrey-based reality star, 25, explained that she and her Kent boy, 23, have become 'completely inseparable' since jetting home from Mallorca.

She said: "This is like the hot tea at the moment. We’re not 'official' official boyfriend and girlfriend but we’re very much dating.

"We’ve been kind of inseparable since we’ve left to be honest with you.

"It’s going really well. He’s honestly such a nice boy. We just get on so well."

The couple have gone from strength to strength over the last five weeks. Picture: Instagram

Sweet, considering they faced so much criticism from ex-flames who weren't buying into their relationship.

Former contestant Namibia Rose previously accused the business development manager of signing up to the dating show for the wrong reasons, while love rival Elicia Bailey didn't believe she had any genuine romantic feelings for her pal.

While they've now been proved wrong, Priya and Aidan aren't the only pair who built a relationship on friendship and have now blossomed into one of the strongest couples of 2026.

Mica Harris and Samraj Toor are very much still in love since their early exit from the series.

Mica took Samraj to meet her entire family in Barbados. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after the series wrapped, the Barbados beauty whisked her beau off to the Caribbean to meet her loved ones and judging by his description, it all went to plan.

"I’ve been very fortunate to meet her whole extended family, from her granny all the way down. I’ve met everyone, and they were so embracing and so loving," Samraj revealed on a recent podcast.

This week, the international model, 25, has teased that he and Mica, 21, are also planning a trip to India so she can meet all of his family too.

The lovebirds are planning a trip to Samraj's home country of India. Picture: Instagram

He revealed: "She wants to go to India, because obviously I went to Barbados, so she really wants to come to India. So I said something definitely will be planned.

"I’ll take her to Punjab and maybe go to Mumbai, go around. India is such a beautiful country, and we were literally looking at TikToks of India and places to go the other night.

"Mica has spoken to my family, she’s spoken to my mum on the phone. So I think they’re definitely looking forward to meeting her."