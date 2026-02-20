Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

20 February 2026, 13:58

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote.
The shock twist is part of a brutal vote.

By Claire Blackmore

High-level drama is on the horizon for one All Star as two dumped Love Islanders prepare to spill gossip from outside world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dumped Love Islanders are set to make a shock return to the villa this weekend in an explosive new twist that will no doubt shake up the couples.

Armed with juicy gossip from the real world, axed All Stars are 'plotting' to expose one contestant in particular by spilling some big secrets in front the remaining gang.

As part of a brutal vote ahead of the final, all of this year's previous Islanders have been lined-up to reunite with their current co-stars for one final game.

And at least two of the returning cast mates are planning on causing some serious drama by sharing fresh information from the outside.

Two ex-Islanders are planning on 'exposing' one of the boys.
Two ex-Islanders are planning on 'exposing' one of the boys.

A showbiz source at The Sun said: "All the axed Islanders are coming back for a final vote at the fire pit. Now in past years, this has been absolutely crazy.

"Do you remember when Liv Hawkins came back last year and she said that she’d seen some receipts of Grace having a game plan?

"Well I have heard that a couple of Islanders this year are planning to drop some truth bombs as part of it, potentially exposing Harrison.

"We had [his ex] Lauren Wood on last week and she was explaining the seriousness of their relationship.

"They talked about children’s names."

Some big secrets are expected to be revealed about Harrison.
Some big secrets are expected to be revealed about Harrison.

We could have guessed that Harrison Solomon was going to come under fire following his ex-girlfriend's emotional reaction to his decision to sign up to this year's show.

Lauren Wood, who only split from the footballer in November 2025, admitted she found the series really hard to watch.

In a series of Snapchat videos, she explained they had only split two months before he entered the villa and were still 'speaking constantly'.

The 'tamed' playboy is currently dating Belle Hassan, after she failed to snatch Scott van-der-Sluis from her friend Leanne Amaning in a series of flirty conversations.

At the moment, they seem to be in a positive place, with their connection growing each day but we can't imagine Belle will be too happy with any bombshell revelations.

Lucinda will also face some heat, according to a TV source.
Lucinda will also face some heat, according to a TV source.

Lucinda Strafford has also been flagged as a potential gossip target after outside rumours claimed she actually had a boyfriend off-camera.

She's just gone official with partner Sean Stone so it will be interesting to see how she tackles the two-timing speculation.

Not only are questions expected to be raised over Harrison and Lucinda's real-life relationship statuses, the same TV source hinted at even more drama.

Scott will likely face some friction over his recent actions.
Scott will likely face some friction over his recent actions.

As the former All Stars prepare to come face-to-face with previous lovers and ex-friends in the coming days, they continued: "There has been so much drama that has spilled into the outside world this year.

"There’s question marks over Harrison and Lauren’s relationship status, there’s uncertainty around how Lucinda has gone about her business and Scott has ruffled feathers throughout.

"The ex-Islanders all have a lot to say about what they’ve seen on telly since leaving and are keen to share it with the cast."

