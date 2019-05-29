Who is Tyson Fury and how is the heavyweight boxer related to Love Island’s Tommy?

Everything you need to know about Tyson Fury. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

As Love Island bosses snap up Tommy Fury for the 2019 series, here's everything you need to know about his connection to Tyson Fury.

Love Island is back on our screens for a fifth season.

But after the latest batch of hopefuls were announced, we couldn't help but notice 20-year-old Tommy Fury has a very famous family member in the form of Tyson Fury.

So, who is Tyson and how is he really related to Tommy? Find out everything...

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson Luke Fury is a British professional boxer who was born and raised in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

The 30-year-old has trained since he was just eight years old and fights under the name “Gypsy King” as he comes from the Irish Traveller community. Boxing is also in his family and Tyson’s dad fought in the 1980s as "Gypsy" John Fury.

With an impressive career under his belt, in 2015 Tyson won the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles by defeating Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson Fury won against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Picture: PA Images

But following such a successful year, Tyson was forced to take some time away from the spotlight after suffering from alcohol and drug addictions.

Speaking about his mental health problems in an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2016, he explained how he was "out drinking, Monday to Friday to Sunday, and taking cocaine".

In 2018, Tyson announced he would be getting back in the ring to "inspire others who are suffering" with mental health issues.

He’s now an Ambassador for the former British world champion Frank Bruno's Mental health charity, The Frank Bruno Foundation.

How is he related to Tommy from Love Island?

Tommy Fury - who has been announced as one of the hopefuls on this year’s Love Island - is the brother of Tyson.

Despite also training as a professional boxer, Islander Tommy has said he doesn't want to be labelled as Tyson's little brother.

He said: "I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve."

Does he have a wife?

Tyson married childhood sweetheart Paris Fury in 2009.

Like her husband, Paris was raised in a gypsy family and she met Tyson about 12 years ago when she was 12.

The couple have since had four children together called Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II and Valencia Amber.

Tyson has been with his wife Paris for more than 15 years. Picture: PA Images

What has the boxing star said about his brother's Love Island appearance?

Following speculation his brother Tommy would be entering the Love Island villa, Tyson addressed the rumours last month.

He said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN: “Tommy’s going on a TV show called Love Island.

“He's a good looking young kid and I think he's going to be a hit with the ladies on it."

Before adding: “He clearly doesn't look like me because I look like an ogre!”