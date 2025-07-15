Love Island's Uma and Wil announce surprise engagement one year after meeting on show

Love Island's Uma and Wil announced their engagement on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island couple Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson fell head over heels for each other during series 11 of the raunchy reality show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island stars Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson have announced they are engaged, just 12 months after meeting on the ITV reality show.

The bride-to-be, 24, shared the happy news on Instagram with a stunning snap of herself rocking a huge diamond ring as she declared to fans she had been 'hiding a big secret'.

Showing off the massive sparkler as part of a sun-soaked photo shoot in Mallorca – the place the couple first met – the model wrote on Instagram: "We’ve been sitting on a bad boy piece of information 💍."

Which prompted her new fiancé, also 24, to reply: "I liked it, so I put a ring on it 🤪."

The lovebirds met in 2024, during series 11 of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Wil followed up Uma's big reveal on social media by sharing a picture of the lovebirds clinking glasses as he added: "Cheers to that."

The pair fell head over heels for each other just one year ago during series 11 of the hit ITV show and were quick to close things off.

Uma entered as a bombshell but ended up quitting Love Island early on day 37 after Wil was dumped from the villa.

Despite being coupled up with someone else, she decided her connection with the quantity surveyor was too strong to stay.

The bride-to-be revealed her huge diamond engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

Wil also shared the happy news on social media. Picture: Instagram

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength since their exit interviews in 2024 and the pair have since moved in together in London.

Now, the sweet duo are planning their wedding – and a string of ex-Islanders were thrilled to see yet another happy ending come from the show.

Rushing to the comments section to share their joy at the soon-to-be husband and wife's next chapter, Lucie Rose Donlan, who is engaged to fellow Love Island star Luke Mabbott, wrote: "Congratulations 😍😍😍."

Read more: Love Island first look teases which couple are dumped from the villa

Uma left the villa early to pursue her connection with Wil. Picture: ITV

All Stars Islander Hannah Elizabeth gushed: "Omg congrats u gorg human ❤️😍," later adding: "Id wife it straight up toooooo good on the boy 🔥❤️."

Grace Jackson, who is dating Love Island's Luca Bish, said: "Screaming crying the news is out 🥹🥹🤍🤍✨✨✨✨."

Islander Mimii Ngulube penned: "CONGRATULATIONS OMG 🥺❤️❤️."

While famous bombshell Samie Elishi followed up: "Awwwww congratulations gorgeous girl🥹✨✨✨."