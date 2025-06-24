Where is Love Island USA filmed? Villa location revealed

24 June 2025, 12:01

The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design
The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where is the Love Island USA villa? Here is where the show is filmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island USA is taking over our screens with plenty of drama as we watch contestants such as Huda Mustafa, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene attempt to find romance in the villa.

Over the years the series has been filmed in a number of locations as we've witnessed seven seasons of the show make it to air.

As we watch the current Islander's love lives unravel on screen, many fans are keen to know where the show is recorded and if you can visit the famous villa.

So where is Love Island USA filmed and where is the villa?

The Love Island USA villa has been revealed
The Love Island USA villa has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

The iconic show is recorded in Fiji, with seasons one, five, six and seven filmed on the island.

However this isn't the only place Love Island USA has been set as the second season was recorded in Las Vegas, whilst series three was filmed in Hawaii and season four in California.

The Love Island villa is in Fiji
The Love Island villa is in Fiji. Picture: Getty

Where is the Love Island USA villa?

The Love Island USA villa is located in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji and is a custom-built home just for the show.

It isn't clear whether you can visit the villa as it was made solely for the show, with Today reporting, "50 locals worked with production designer Richard Jensen to renovate an existing Fijian property and turn it into a stylish home fit for the islanders."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor grow closer as Tommy is left furious

When does Casa Amor start?

When Casa Amor starts on Love Island 2025

Poppy Harrison split from her partner just days ago.

Love Island bombshell Poppy 'dumped boyfriend' a week before signing up

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead

Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Trending on Heart

Tallulah Willis has been forced to defend posting photos of dad Bruce.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah calls out trolls after sharing new photos of her dad

Coleen Nolan will become a grandmother for the third time.

Coleen Nolan's delight as daughter announces first pregnancy

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J in tears as she shares candid details of breast cancer surgery

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!
Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Noel Edmonds is part of a big blended family.

Does Noel Edmonds have children? TV star's blended family explained

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island

Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa

Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Will Means?

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK