Where is Love Island USA filmed? Villa location revealed

The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where is the Love Island USA villa? Here is where the show is filmed.

Love Island USA is taking over our screens with plenty of drama as we watch contestants such as Huda Mustafa, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene attempt to find romance in the villa.

Over the years the series has been filmed in a number of locations as we've witnessed seven seasons of the show make it to air.

As we watch the current Islander's love lives unravel on screen, many fans are keen to know where the show is recorded and if you can visit the famous villa.

So where is Love Island USA filmed and where is the villa?

The Love Island USA villa has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

The iconic show is recorded in Fiji, with seasons one, five, six and seven filmed on the island.

However this isn't the only place Love Island USA has been set as the second season was recorded in Las Vegas, whilst series three was filmed in Hawaii and season four in California.

The Love Island villa is in Fiji. Picture: Getty

Where is the Love Island USA villa?

The Love Island USA villa is located in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji and is a custom-built home just for the show.

It isn't clear whether you can visit the villa as it was made solely for the show, with Today reporting, "50 locals worked with production designer Richard Jensen to renovate an existing Fijian property and turn it into a stylish home fit for the islanders."