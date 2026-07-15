Love Island boy admits he's 'bored' with his partner as first look exposes secret feelings

Love Island's first look for Wednesday night's episode is a juicy one! Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tonight's first look sees the Islanders compete in a revealing new game, which leaves one girl shellshocked by her partner's admission.

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Love Island fans have been given a sneaky first look at Wednesday's upcoming episode – and the shock clip exposes some secret feelings among the cast.

After what's been a wild 24 hours following a fresh recoupling, questions have been raised about the authenticity of some of the romantic connections left inside the villa.

First up, Julia, Martha and Elicia gather around the firepit to discuss Priya's run-in with them earlier that day.

"I thought it was very random for her to come over and I don’t think it was quite fair," fumed Elicia.

Elicia fumes over Priya's actions. Picture: ITV

The three girls aren't convinced that Priya's affections for Aidan are real – and visa versa, as Julia reveals: "When he came to Casa, he said he was fully open. He didn’t mention that connection, not even once."

Martha shares her doubts too, adding that when she previously spoke to Aidan about his relationship with Priya he insisted they were purely "in a friendship couple".

"That’s why I don’t get it and why it seems so bizarre to me," says Elicia, who is currently coupled up with the Kent hunk.

While Julia continues her crusade to get Aidan and Elicia together, Priya is struggling to flirt with her new man Ethan.

"I can tell you’re not 100% on this," he says as their chat comes to a close.

Priya immediately gravitates back towards Aidan again, sparking Elicia to rage over her actions.

"He’s not even left yet and she’s already pulled him... how disrespectful," she says.

Ethan feels like he's being taken for a fool. Picture: ITV

Next morning, the Islanders wake to some exciting news as a text reads, 'It’s time to get ready for the headline act. Bring your best dance moves as poppi presents LI Fest!'

Admitting they all need a boost, the 2026 cast get glammed up and party away to headliner Joel Corry.

But they stop in their tracks when host Maya Jama arrives, knowing she's only bringing one thing with her – drama.

She announces the girls and boys are going to play a brand new game called 'If You Know, You Know', which prompts couples to match controversial statements to each other.

Blindfolded and wearing headphones, phones will vibrate sending people to get statements before assigning them to who they best describe.

When the answers are locked in, the Islanders take off their headgear and the chosen couple guesses who picked them, causing some serious fireworks.

One Islander admits he's 'bored' with his partner in the brutal game. Picture: ITV

They're spicy claims too, like 'One half of this couple is secretly bored but too polite to admit it,' along with, 'This couple is only here for the £50K,' and 'This Islander is a walking red flag'.

It seems one statement hits a nerve as a villa boy then admits he's "a bit bored" with his "stagnant connection".

"Why have you not told me that?," asks his shocked partner.

Another is fuming that her intentions are getting questioned, as she asks: "I really want to know who said this. I feel like I’m kind of shocked."

A third can't get over being branded a "red flag", as he argues: "There’s more red flags in here than me!"

Watch tonight's Love Island first look below:

First Look | The good vibes at LI Fest take an UNEXPECTED turn 👀 | Love Island 2026

One couple is also left wondering if they should just go back to being friends after the dramatic new game, but Maya isn't finished with them yet.

She heads back into the fold later that night as Mica squeals: "Maya's back...," with Angie adding, "She’s not back! Lord, have mercy".

But what is she in the villa for? The Islanders are left anxiously waiting to discover what else Maya has got in store...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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