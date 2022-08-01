Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

1 August 2022, 13:06

Here's how to vote for your Love Island winner 2022...

The Love Island final is here, with the winners crowned on ITV tonight.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish are all in with a chance of taking home the prize.

But as we watch the last episode of drama unfold, fans of the show have been wondering how they can vote for their favourite couple on the app. Here’s what we know…

Ekin-Su and Davide are the Love Island favourites
How to vote for the Love Island final

You can vote through the Love Island app, which is totally free.

Viewers are usually informed when they can start voting during the episode, with the closing time specified on screen (usually 15-30 minutes).

You will only be able to vote once per eligible device unless ITV specifies otherwise.

How to download the Love Island app

You can download the Love Island app by searching it on your phone’s app store.

The app is suitable for iOS 9+ and later models and Android.

The Love Island final is on tonight
This comes after Paige Thorne and Adam Collard were the latest couple to be dumped from the villa, after being voted out by their fellow contestants.

After leaving, Paige said of her romance with Adam: “We’re going strong. We have done since day one. We’ve already made plans.

“He’s coming to see me in Swansea and I’m going to Newcastle. We’re already talking about holidays and Christmas plans. I definitely see a future.”

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su and Davide are the most popular couple, according to BetVictor.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “We’re over halfway through into Love Island now. The drama has calmed down after the aftermath of Casa Amor came with consequences, arguments and Jacques leaving.

“We saw a few Islanders get their heads turned, but ultimately, it has made majority of them stronger.

“Favourites to win are Ekin-Su and Davide at 7/4, they have had a bumpy ride in the villa so far, but they seem to be on solid ground now after a few arguments and staying loyal in Casa Amor.

“Hopefully Davide can bypass the trust issues and stick with Ekin-Su for the long haul.”

