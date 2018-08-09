Love Island will RETURN next week as Aussie version hits screens

ITVbe will be showing the Australian spin-off that went viral for its blazing rows that made the UK show seem tame.

Anyone who couldn’t quite get enough of Love Island will be pleased to know the show will be making a comeback to UK screens sooner than you think now that the Australian version is being aired.

While we were all caught up in the rollercoaster relationships involving the likes of Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Anderson, there was even more drama going on down under.

Following the success of Love Island last year, Australia decided they would also get in on the action with their very own series, and it quickly went viral for a number of explosive scenes that make the UK version look tame.

Love island Australia is the one, getting juiiccyy pic.twitter.com/OKu8bOjzu4 — Megan (@stretton_megan) June 17, 2018

Now, Australian website TV Tonight claims they lobbied ITV to screen Love Island Australia in the UK, and it will now be broadcast in full on ITVbe and the ITV HUB from Monday, August 13th.

There are a few big changes though, for example Essex and Geordie accents are now Aussie accents and presenter Caroline Flack has been replaced by a stunning Marilyn Monroe impersonator Sophie Monk.

What’s more, Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott takes over from Love Island’s voice of god, Iain Sterling.

Hit us with all the questions you've ever wanted to ask @sophiemonk, because tomorrow she will be answering them all (well roughly 32% of them). #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/EA76cs2Xnm — Love Island AU (@LoveIslandAU) May 15, 2018

It looks like Australia isn’t the only country to have been swept by Love Island fever, as our friends in the US are in talks to get their own version too.

The Australian TV site also revealed said: "With so much success for the brand, a US version is also under discussion with American networks."

The news comes after ITV make plans to cash in on the success of the show with their very own Love Island tour.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre: “No one could have predicted Love Island turning into a huge phenomenon last summer.

“ITV raked in millions through advertising but they know they can make even more money with the right projects.

“One such idea being discussed is taking it on the road so fans can fork out their hard-earned cash to get up close and personal with the stars of the show and alongside this they could sell a huge range of merchandise.”