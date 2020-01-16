What football team does Love Island's Finley Tapp play for and what's his career history?

16 January 2020, 13:16

Finley's been playing football since he was eight years old
Finley's been playing football since he was eight years old. Picture: Instagram

The hunky new Love Island contestant is a semi-professional football player.

Love Island's Finley Tapp has mentioned that his cheeky little claim to fame is that he is a semi-professional footballer as well as a recruitment consultant.

But what is known about his football career? We reveal all we know...

What football team does Finn play for?

Finley plays football for National League South club, Oxford City.

The 20-year-old islander plays as a defender for the team, and joined Oxford City FC in July 2019 following a successful trial.

He has his own Wikipedia page for his footballing career, which shows he's played 12 games for the team already.

READ MORE: Who is Finley Tapp and what do we know about the new Love Island bombshell

Where did he play for before Oxford City?

Prior to signing for Oxford City, Finn joined Milton Keynes Dons' football academy at the tender age of eight.

He progressed through a variety of age groups and then into the club's development squad.

In May 2018, Tapp signed professionally with the club, signing on to a one-year deal, making his professional debut in August that year.

As there were limited first team opportunities for him at the club, he went on-loan to seventh-tier club Staines Town until January 2019.

Following this he was then one of ten players released by Milton Keynes Dons at the end of the season.

Hilariously, there is a sub-heading on his Wikipedia page about Love Island FC, and under it written: "On 16 January 2020, after suffering a head injury a few days prior it was announced Tapp would join up with the Love Island team, the poor fella."

