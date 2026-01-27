What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Lucinda told Ciaran she and Millie "used to be friends", hinting a fight had broken out between the former "besties".

Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court first crossed paths when they entered the Spanish villa side-by-side as bombshells back in 2021.

The stunning blondes strutted in on day nine of season seven and formed an instant friendship, remaining close right up until Lucinda's dumping almost three weeks later.

Millie went on to win her series with now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon while Lucinda made a splash on the outside world, but nothing broke their close bond and they reunited for nights out, holidays and even a YouTube series after filming wrapped.

So it came as a shock to viewers when they discovered the girls don't really speak anymore and barely even count themselves as mates – here's everything that's been said about the friendship fallout so far.

The girls first met during the 2021 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie?

Lucinda entered the Love Island villa on day nine of All Stars series three, walking in alongside co-star Curtis Pritchard as a bombshell.

Soon into her first night, she told Ciaran that she and Millie "used to be friends", hinting at a fallout between the two.

When the rugby star quizzed her on the feud, she explained: "Well, nothing actually happened that deep at all. Obviously, I will speak to her when I see her. I actually didn’t even see her walk in, to be fair. But it will be nice to see her, obviously I haven’t seen her in ages."

Judging by social media, the two were close up until 2023 and had formed a friendship trio with ex-Islander Chloe Burrows.

The three were pictured on glamorous trips to Ibiza, dinners out and even filmed some content together for YouTube.

But a few years ago they stopped posting photos of each other with no explanation and haven't been snapped together since.

Millie and Lucinda used to be really close. Picture: Instagram

The girls branded themselves 'besties'. Picture: Instagram

In 2024, Lucinda admitted in an interview that she and Millie were 'no longer friends', telling podcaster Ami Charlize that she was only close to a few of the girls from her series.

"I talk to Liberty [Poole] quite a lot. You know what, you didn’t see on TV how close we actually were. But there were certain scenes in Love Island UK with Libs that we had really funny times together and it just wasn’t shown.

"But as well, I formed friendships with people that I wasn’t actually… I was close to all the girls in there to be fair, and I feel like obviously with editing sometimes they can portray people to not get along when they actually did, but I really liked Faye [Winter]. And again, you wouldn’t know that from the show."

Fast forward to Love Island 2026 and the pair have been filmed having friendly chats since she dropped the unexpected info to Ciaran, but neither have addressed the awkward atmosphere between them on-camera.

However, one former Islander has broken his silence on the frosty reunion, claiming he knows exactly what went down between the two.

The pair were close with ex-Islander Chloe Burrows. Picture: Instagram

They even described each other as 'soulmates'. Picture: Instagram

Why did Lucinda and Millie fall out?

Chloe’s ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran has spoken out about Millie and Lucinda's fallout, hinting that a huge drama caused the friendship to break down.

Following Lucinda's entrance into the All Stars villa, he said on Snapchat: "Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t! Lucinda used to be friends with Millie and used to be friends with my ex, oh my god! All the stories are gonna come out now."

"I WONDER IF THEY’RE GUNNA SAY THE RIGHT STORY???" he added, next to some cry-laugh emojis.

We're yet to discover exactly what the explosive gossip is, but surely time will tell as things heat up.