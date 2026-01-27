What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

27 January 2026, 14:41

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.
Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Lucinda told Ciaran she and Millie "used to be friends", hinting a fight had broken out between the former "besties".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court first crossed paths when they entered the Spanish villa side-by-side as bombshells back in 2021.

The stunning blondes strutted in on day nine of season seven and formed an instant friendship, remaining close right up until Lucinda's dumping almost three weeks later.

Millie went on to win her series with now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon while Lucinda made a splash on the outside world, but nothing broke their close bond and they reunited for nights out, holidays and even a YouTube series after filming wrapped.

So it came as a shock to viewers when they discovered the girls don't really speak anymore and barely even count themselves as mates – here's everything that's been said about the friendship fallout so far.

The girls first met during the 2021 series of Love Island.
The girls first met during the 2021 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie?

Lucinda entered the Love Island villa on day nine of All Stars series three, walking in alongside co-star Curtis Pritchard as a bombshell.

Soon into her first night, she told Ciaran that she and Millie "used to be friends", hinting at a fallout between the two.

When the rugby star quizzed her on the feud, she explained: "Well, nothing actually happened that deep at all. Obviously, I will speak to her when I see her. I actually didn’t even see her walk in, to be fair. But it will be nice to see her, obviously I haven’t seen her in ages."

Judging by social media, the two were close up until 2023 and had formed a friendship trio with ex-Islander Chloe Burrows.

The three were pictured on glamorous trips to Ibiza, dinners out and even filmed some content together for YouTube.

But a few years ago they stopped posting photos of each other with no explanation and haven't been snapped together since.

Millie and Lucinda used to be really close.
Millie and Lucinda used to be really close. Picture: Instagram
The girls branded themselves 'besties'.
The girls branded themselves 'besties'. Picture: Instagram

In 2024, Lucinda admitted in an interview that she and Millie were 'no longer friends', telling podcaster Ami Charlize that she was only close to a few of the girls from her series.

"I talk to Liberty [Poole] quite a lot. You know what, you didn’t see on TV how close we actually were. But there were certain scenes in Love Island UK with Libs that we had really funny times together and it just wasn’t shown.

"But as well, I formed friendships with people that I wasn’t actually… I was close to all the girls in there to be fair, and I feel like obviously with editing sometimes they can portray people to not get along when they actually did, but I really liked Faye [Winter]. And again, you wouldn’t know that from the show."

Fast forward to Love Island 2026 and the pair have been filmed having friendly chats since she dropped the unexpected info to Ciaran, but neither have addressed the awkward atmosphere between them on-camera.

However, one former Islander has broken his silence on the frosty reunion, claiming he knows exactly what went down between the two.

The pair were close with ex-Islander Chloe Burrows.
The pair were close with ex-Islander Chloe Burrows. Picture: Instagram
They even described each other as 'soulmates'.
They even described each other as 'soulmates'. Picture: Instagram

Why did Lucinda and Millie fall out?

Chloe’s ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran has spoken out about Millie and Lucinda's fallout, hinting that a huge drama caused the friendship to break down.

Following Lucinda's entrance into the All Stars villa, he said on Snapchat: "Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t! Lucinda used to be friends with Millie and used to be friends with my ex, oh my god! All the stories are gonna come out now."

"I WONDER IF THEY’RE GUNNA SAY THE RIGHT STORY???" he added, next to some cry-laugh emojis.

We're yet to discover exactly what the explosive gossip is, but surely time will tell as things heat up.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.

Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time
The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies

Love Island All Stars first look reveals battle of the bombshells as Samie and Lucinda fall out
After ears of reflecting and with the tragic death of former contestant Liam Payne (pictured), Simon Cowell he now admits he would handle things differently.

Simon Cowell vows to do things differently as he reflects on Liam Payne's death

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

Trending on Heart

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson 'ready' to break silence on why she left Little Mix

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop two new bombshells

Love Island All Star Millie Court makes a move on Scott Van-Der-Sluis

Love Island All Stars first look sees Millie Court make a bold move following brutal dumping
Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour and a roster of new support acts.

Who are Harry Styles's support acts for new Together, Together tour?

Music

The Love Island cast are being paid a nice salary to be in the luxury villa

Love Island All Stars salary revealed - and it's a lot more than last year

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music

Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

Music

The Love Island: All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately — and tonight, host Maya Jama is set to turn up the heat even more.

Love Island All Stars first look sees islanders shocked by 'wild' public vote

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island has welcomed Curtis Pritchard back to the villa for the fourth time

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard - age, ex-girlfriends, famous brother and island history
Fresh from The Traitors’ latest nail-biting finale, the hit TV show is taking on a whole new form as a West End production.

The Traitors play is coming to the West End: Tickets, dates, cast and everything we know so far

The Traitors

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel have been together nearly two years

Who is Cruz Beckham's girlfriend? Meet Jackie Apostel

The Traitors is about to recruit a new winner as series 4 comes to an end

All The Traitors winners and where they are now

The Traitors