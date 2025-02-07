Jess, Ronnie and Harriett's dramatic Love Island triangle explained

7 February 2025, 16:55

Ronnie, Jess and Harriett were involved in a love triangle last year
Ronnie, Jess and Harriett were involved in a love triangle last year. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Jess, Harriett and Ronnie? Their Love Island romance explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is set to welcome Jess White, 26, back to the villa, which is sure to cause chaos between current couple Ronnie Vint, 28, and Harriett Blackmore, 24.

During their time on Love Island, Ronnie embarked on a love triangle involving Jess and Harriett, with the girls regularly at loggerheads when it came to the 28-year-old.

Whilst the 2025 All Stars show has seen Ronnie and Harriett grow close once again, fans are hoping fireworks will be ignited when Jess re-enters the villa.

So what happened between Ronnie, Harriett and Jess? Here is the Love Island triangle explained.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore coupled up on Love Island
Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The Ronnie – Jess – Harriett love triangle

Back in 2024, Jess, Ronnie and Harriett entered the Love Island villa in the hopes of finding their forever partner. However it wasn't smooth sailing for the trio as Ronnie soon found himself torn between his two romantic interests.

Following days of arguments between the girls, Jess stated she was going to remove herself from the situation, stating: "I'm not going to be in competition with another woman in this villa."

At this point new girl Tiffany Leighton entered the show and quickly turned Ronnie's head, leaving Harriett out in the cold.

Jess and Ronnie were interested in getting to know each other
Jess and Ronnie were interested in getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

However this connection was short-lived as Tiffany was soon dumped from the island, leaving Ronnie open to reconciling with Harriett.

But things wouldn't be so easy as Jess confessed she was keen to get to know Ronnie once again. She told fellow Islander Uma Jammeh: "I’ll be completely honest, straight away there was a smidge of me today, there was a potential that I would be willing to explore something."

Jess was keen to reconnect with Ronnie
Jess was keen to reconnect with Ronnie. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately for Jess things didn't go to plan when Harriett coupled up with Ronnie on Day 22, just before they went on their first date together.

However the public weren't convinced by Ronnie and Harriett's relationship, with the two being dumped from the island on Day 26 after receiving the least amount of public votes.

Ronnie Vint found connections with Harriett Blackmore and Jess White
Ronnie Vint found connections with Harriett Blackmore and Jess White. Picture: ITV

Despite leaving the villa, relations between Jess and Harriett continue to be frosty, with Harriett telling Closer: "I feel like from the beginning I’ve always tried to reach out to Jess and try and be there for her.

"I tried to rekindle our friendship after the Ronnie situation. Naturally, it’s going to be hard when you both fancy the same boy, there’s going to be a bit of tension."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The 90s reboot is reportedly in the early production stages.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Cast, plot and release date revealed

Maya Jama waded in on Grace's drama with Luca.

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama defends Grace Jackson over Luca Bish backlash

Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced their pregnancy

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce pregnancy with sweet video

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Luca Bish stormed out of the villa after a clash with Grace Jackson

Has Love Island's Luca Bish left All Stars?

Trending on Heart

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis still share a close relationship despite being divorce

Demi Moore gives emotional update on Bruce Willis amid his dementia battle

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed
Craig David confirmed a UK arena tour in 2024

Craig David Commitments tour 2025: Tickets, venues, set list and stage times

Remember Monday are an up and coming country band

Remember Monday facts: Members, songs and music history revealed

The clocks are set to change in March 2025

When do the clocks go forward in the UK in 2025?

Lifestyle

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast now: From who is still together to who has found love elsewhere

Married at First Sight

Kelsey Parker has revealed why she has moved on from her late husband Tom Parker

Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking reason for finding love after Tom's death

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jess Glynne and Will Young are among the Pub in the Park performers

Jess Glynne, Will Young, Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced for Pub in the Park 2025: Tickets, dates and venues
A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and partner revealed

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a celebrated British actor.

Chiwetel Ejiofor facts: Actor's age, movies, wife and kids revealed

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville are said to have broken up

Love Island's Olivia and Marcel split just days after leaving the All Stars villa

Shirley Ballas is a world-famous ballroom and Latin dancer

Shirley Ballas facts: Age, boyfriend, children and dance career revealed