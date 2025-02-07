Jess, Ronnie and Harriett's dramatic Love Island triangle explained

Ronnie, Jess and Harriett were involved in a love triangle last year. Picture: ITV

What happened between Jess, Harriett and Ronnie? Their Love Island romance explained.

Love Island All Stars is set to welcome Jess White, 26, back to the villa, which is sure to cause chaos between current couple Ronnie Vint, 28, and Harriett Blackmore, 24.

During their time on Love Island, Ronnie embarked on a love triangle involving Jess and Harriett, with the girls regularly at loggerheads when it came to the 28-year-old.

Whilst the 2025 All Stars show has seen Ronnie and Harriett grow close once again, fans are hoping fireworks will be ignited when Jess re-enters the villa.

So what happened between Ronnie, Harriett and Jess? Here is the Love Island triangle explained.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The Ronnie – Jess – Harriett love triangle

Back in 2024, Jess, Ronnie and Harriett entered the Love Island villa in the hopes of finding their forever partner. However it wasn't smooth sailing for the trio as Ronnie soon found himself torn between his two romantic interests.

Following days of arguments between the girls, Jess stated she was going to remove herself from the situation, stating: "I'm not going to be in competition with another woman in this villa."

At this point new girl Tiffany Leighton entered the show and quickly turned Ronnie's head, leaving Harriett out in the cold.

Jess and Ronnie were interested in getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

However this connection was short-lived as Tiffany was soon dumped from the island, leaving Ronnie open to reconciling with Harriett.

But things wouldn't be so easy as Jess confessed she was keen to get to know Ronnie once again. She told fellow Islander Uma Jammeh: "I’ll be completely honest, straight away there was a smidge of me today, there was a potential that I would be willing to explore something."

Jess was keen to reconnect with Ronnie. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately for Jess things didn't go to plan when Harriett coupled up with Ronnie on Day 22, just before they went on their first date together.

However the public weren't convinced by Ronnie and Harriett's relationship, with the two being dumped from the island on Day 26 after receiving the least amount of public votes.

Ronnie Vint found connections with Harriett Blackmore and Jess White. Picture: ITV

Despite leaving the villa, relations between Jess and Harriett continue to be frosty, with Harriett telling Closer: "I feel like from the beginning I’ve always tried to reach out to Jess and try and be there for her.

"I tried to rekindle our friendship after the Ronnie situation. Naturally, it’s going to be hard when you both fancy the same boy, there’s going to be a bit of tension."