What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 22, recap

Love Island saw a double dumping last night. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

There was a brutal dumping in the villa last night...

Love Island hit dramatic new heights last night when Caroline Flack came back to reveal a shock double dumping.

But before she made her dramatic entrance, Maura Higgins and Tom Walker came to blows over some comments which were made the day before.

When Maura confronted Tom’s pal Jordan Hames, he decided to spill the beans on what had been said.

Explaining a conversation he previously had with Tom, Jordan told her: “He basically just said that he feels like sometimes you’re a bit OTT and that he said you might be a bit of an attention seeker in group situations. That’s what he said.”

Maura flew off the handle at Tom. Picture: ITV

A furious Maura then unleashed her fury on the model, as she blasted: “Why weren’t you honest with me? Am I an attention seeker? Am I OTT? Do you honestly think that I want to speak to you. You’ve nothing to say for yourself because you know you’re a bare faced liar. How dare you say those things about me.” Awkward!

Elsewhere in the villa, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury headed out on their first date horse riding.

But while they were out enjoying themselves, the rest of their Islanders were quick to speculate over Tommy’s friendship with Lucie Donlan.

Curtis Pritchard told the boys: “I have heard something through the grapevine, that somebody asked Lucie ‘would you go there with Tommy, is that a complete closed door?’ and she said ‘never say never’.”

Lucie didn’t do much to dampen rumours, when she added: “I’m not going to stop talking to him or stop acting like I did before around him, because I think that’s not really fair. It’s not normal. I don’t know if it’s him or her that’s come to this agreement. It’s weird to put an agreement on a friendship.”

But the drama really set in when Caroline unexpectedly stormed into the villa to interrupt a neon party.

“Islanders, I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here,” she told the worried-looking contestants.

“I’ve got some very important news for you. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. Three couples have been saved by the public. The remaining Islanders are all at risk of being dumped tonight. I’m now going to reveal the three couples who are safe and will continue their stay on the Island.”

Tom and Arabella were sent packing. Picture: ITV

When Caroline revealed Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths, Tommy and Molly-Mae , and Lucie and Anton Danyluk were safe, they were then told they were in charge of getting rid of a boy and a girl from the remaining couples.

After a lot of deliberation, Tom was sent packing by the girls because of his actions towards Maura, while the boys got rid of Arabella Chi after her snog with Danny Williams so soon after Yewande Biala’s exit this week.

The episode finally ended with the announcement that 12 new islanders will be joining the line up, with the girls being sent to Casa Amor for the first time ever.

We can't wait!

The Love Island couples are as follows:

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Curtis and Amy

Michael and Amber

Jordan and Anna

Anton and Lucie

Danny and Maura are now single

