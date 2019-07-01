What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 24, recap

1 July 2019, 07:06

Casa Amor got dramatic last night
Casa Amor got dramatic last night. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Love Island contestants are in full Casa Amor mode as they get to know the newcomers this week. 

And things certainly got off to a dramatic start last night when Curtis Pritchard confessed that Joanna Chimonides and Jourdan Riane had caught his eye - despite being loved up with Amy Hart.

Michael Griffiths also wasted no time in getting to know Joanna when she pressed him on his relationship with Amber Gill.

Michael got to know Joanna
Michael got to know Joanna. Picture: ITV

The firefighter admitted: “Are they things that I would probably put up with outside? Probably not as much as I am in here. She’s quite straight with everything but at the same time she’s not straight with me sometimes and that can be quite frustrating.”

Reflecting on the conversation later on in the Beach Hut, he later said: “It’s helped me realise situations that I’ve overlooked with Amber, and it’s made me realise that I did go into a shell over the past week and I wasn’t really acting myself. Just acting a bit out of character.”

Meanwhile, over in Casa Amor, Anna Vakili soon forgot about her partner Jordan Hames as she got cosy with basketball player Ovie Soko.

She said: “To be honest I haven’t really spoken to any of the boys apart from Ovie, which I’m really happy about because he’s the first person that caught my eye. He’s just gorgeous, so I’m really excited.”

Amber later told her pal: “I love Jordan and it makes me feel gutted that I’m saying that but I have to be honest and you look perfect.”

Read More: Love Island fans blast new girl Nabila Badda for declaring she's a 'prize'

Things hotted up later when the girls played a game of charades and Anna and Ovie were dared to act out the word “snogging”.

But while Amy declared that she wasn’t going to stray from “half boyfriend” Curtis and refused to share a bed with any new boys, Curtis confessed to Tommy Fury: “I don’t know why, I’m really confused.

Anna and new boy Ovie got steamy
Anna and new boy Ovie got steamy. Picture: ITV

“These girls have come in and there’s two of them. Jourdan and Joanna. I don’t know mate, I feel a little bit weird. Maybe this is just going to be a massive test. Why am I even thinking about this situation?”

Read More: New Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis was racially abused during a Falkirk match

And unlucky-in-love Anton Danyluk’s luck finally changed when FOUR of the new girls admitted they had their eyes on him, before sharing a kiss with new girl Belle.

