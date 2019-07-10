What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 32, recap

Love Island was very dramatic last night. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Emotions were running high as Amy said goodbye to the Love Island villa.

It all kicked off in the Love Island villa last night. Not only did ITV2 air the shock exit of Amy Hart, but Lucie Donlan and George Rains were also brutally dumped from the villa.

And just as the Islanders said goodbye to their friends, TWO new bombshells walked through the door in the form of Chris Taylor and Francesca Allen.

The episode started after Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane’s exit from the villa, as the remaining Islanders were forced to choose another couple to send home between Luice Donlan and George Rains and Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard.

In the end, the group decided to send home Lucie and George, saving Amy and Curtis.

Amy chose to quit the show. Picture: ITV

However, Amy then made the tough decision to quit the show because she wanted to let ex Curtis have the chance to find someone else following their split.

Elsewhere on the show, Tommy Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague dropped the ‘L’ word while they were laying in bed.

Molly-Mae confessed her true feelings for Tommy. Picture: ITV

Before dropping off to sleep, boxer Tommy whispered to Molly-Mae: “I love you,” to which she replied: “I love you too.” AW!

Filling the boys in on the big news, Tommy told his friends the next day: “The big ‘L’ has been dropped. It’s a comforting feeling knowing that someone has the same feeling as you. Whenever I see her, I get nervous!”

He later said in the Beach Hut: “I don’t care who knows it. I will shout it from the rooftops. It’s a nice feeling.”

On the terrace, Molly-Mae then went on to share exciting news with the Anna, Amber and Maura, as she confessed: “I wanted to tell you guys that me and Tommy dropped the L bomb! We both knew that we felt it.

“I’m not the type of person to rush things, so I know it’s a genuine feeling. I know that we both feel it.”

And it looks like love is well and truly in the air, as newbie Marvin Brooks turned his attentions to Amber after Maura Higgins brutally dumped him earlier this week.

Speaking to the 20-year-old later around the fire pit, he confessed: “We’ve spent a lot of time together in a group but I don’t feel like we’ve spent a lot of time together one-on-one. You intrigue me.”

Reacting to the news she has an admirer, Amber then replied: “I’m shocked. I wasn’t expecting it.”

At the end of the show, Amber was sent a text which read: “Islanders, it’s time to meet your new arrivals. Please welcome Chris and Francesca to the villa.”

New girl Francesca, 23, is from Essex and its a clothing store manager, while new boy Chris is 28, from Leicester, and is a Business Development Manager.

