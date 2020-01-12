What is Ollie Williams’ net worth? Inside the Love Island star’s luxurious life with his own beach

Ollie Williams is heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall, but how much money does he really have?

Love Island is finally back with its first ever winter edition of the ITV2 show.

But while the incredibly attractive line up is made up of a policeman, a beauty consultant and scaffolder, land owner Ollie Williams might just be the poshest contestant ever.

As a future lord, the 23-year-old lives at the Lanhydrock Estate, located in the picturesque Cornish country, and regularly shares photos of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

But how much is Ollie and his family really worth? Here’s everything you need to know about their net worth:

What is Ollie Williams’ net worth?

Ollie’s family owns a stunning country estate in Cornwall known as Lanhydrock, as well as the picturesque Polzeath beach.

The Lanhydrock Estate is a National Trust property which is home to a Victorian country house and 900 acres of gardens.

On the National Trust website, it’s described as "an unpretentious family home" which visitors can pay around £18 to visit.

According to The Sun, the private unlimited company that owns Lanhydrock has a net worth of around £9.2million.

And while Ollie's dad Andrew, 52, heads up the company at the moment, when he abdicates or passes away, Ollie will take over as a Lord himself.

Speaking about his heritage before entering the villa, Ollie said: "My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden.

"When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

What has Ollie said about his wealth?

Ahead of his time on the ITV dating show, Ollie admitted he uses his wealth to impress potential partners.

When asked what his best chat up line is, he replied: "Best chat up line I’ve ever used is, ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’

"That’s it. Chat up line, done."

And the heir isn’t afraid of showing off his extravagant lifestyle on social media either.

As well as country walks and horse racing, Ollie is a fan of rugby and sun-soaked holidays.

His Insta is littered with photos of private yachts, ski trips, luxury villas and a lot of champagne fuelled nights out.

