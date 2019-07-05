What plastic surgery has Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague had? Lip fillers, teeth and extensions

5 July 2019, 21:45

The stunner looks pretty different now to how she did less than two years ago
The stunner looks pretty different now to how she did less than two years ago. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

What has the stunning influencer and pageant queen had done to her face?

Gorgeous Molly-Mae has caught the eye of many a guy in the Love Island villa, but she's besotted with Tommy Fury.

The stunning TV star, who hails from Hertfordshire has has fans asking question about what work she's had done, so here's all you need to know.

What plastic surgery has Molly-Mae Hague had done?

Molly-Mae hasn't confirmed any surgery, but there has been a lot of speculation around her lips.

From her Instagram photos, it seems like Molly has definitely had some lip fillers done, as her top lip appears a lot plumper than it did two years ago.

Pictured only two years ago, Molly-Mae's lips appear a whole lot less plump
Pictured only two years ago, Molly-Mae's lips appear a whole lot less plump. Picture: Instagram
The stunner's face is a lot more defined and her lips are fuller
The stunner's face is a lot more defined and her lips are fuller. Picture: Instagram

Her lips show the tell-tale signs of fillers and her jawline seems a fair bit more defined, which could possibly mean she's had filler in her jaw or chin as well.

Fans have also speculated that she's had veneers done, as her teeth look petty much perfect now, not that they weren't straight before.

The islander has perfect teeth
The islander has perfect teeth. Picture: Instagram
Her teeth are very straight and white
Her teeth are very straight and white. Picture: ITV

Her gorgeous long blonde hair are extensions, which she's admitted to on her YouTube channel.

She hasn't said exactly how much they cost but said they "cost her a fortune".

Read more: Who is Molly-Mae Hague, the 21-year-old influencer from Herts

What did she look like before?

The influencer has always been a stunner, and was even crowned a pageant queen on multiple occasions.

She was crowned the winner of World Teen Supermodel UK back in 2016, and hasn't changed dramatically, but there does seem to be a notable difference in her face.

We are honestly in awe of the glow-up.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Belle shaved Anton's bum on tonight's episode

Love Island fans in stitches as Belle shaves Anton's BUM

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore
Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor
Amy's had veneers done but how much did they set her back?

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed
Mrs Wheeler plays Mike and Nancy's mum in Stranger Things

You may recognise Stranger Things Mrs Wheeler actress Cara Buono from this cult TV series

Trending on Heart

Turns out Maura and Curtis have history...

Love Island viewers shocked as Curtis confesses he slid into Maura's DMs in resurfaced footage
The mother felt sorry for the children she sees arriving late every day

Fed-up mum rants about parents who can't get their kids to school on time

Lifestyle

The ideal sheet-washing frequency is probably more often that you think, so what's the magic number?

This is how often you should wash your bed sheets

Wellness

EastEnders have hit back at claims their ratings have dropped

EastEnders bosses hit back at 'rating crisis' claims