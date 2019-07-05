What plastic surgery has Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague had? Lip fillers, teeth and extensions

The stunner looks pretty different now to how she did less than two years ago. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

What has the stunning influencer and pageant queen had done to her face?

Gorgeous Molly-Mae has caught the eye of many a guy in the Love Island villa, but she's besotted with Tommy Fury.

The stunning TV star, who hails from Hertfordshire has has fans asking question about what work she's had done, so here's all you need to know.

What plastic surgery has Molly-Mae Hague had done?

Molly-Mae hasn't confirmed any surgery, but there has been a lot of speculation around her lips.

From her Instagram photos, it seems like Molly has definitely had some lip fillers done, as her top lip appears a lot plumper than it did two years ago.

Pictured only two years ago, Molly-Mae's lips appear a whole lot less plump. Picture: Instagram

The stunner's face is a lot more defined and her lips are fuller. Picture: Instagram

Molly mae makes me wanna dye my hair blonde, and I want her tan, oh and lip fillers ok I just wanna be her... — Holly chester ♡ (@hollychesterr) June 26, 2019

Her lips show the tell-tale signs of fillers and her jawline seems a fair bit more defined, which could possibly mean she's had filler in her jaw or chin as well.

Fans have also speculated that she's had veneers done, as her teeth look petty much perfect now, not that they weren't straight before.

The islander has perfect teeth. Picture: Instagram

Her teeth are very straight and white. Picture: ITV

Molly Mae has a list as long as your arm of qualities but how fucking brilliant are her teeth?! 😍 #loveisland — bird. (@BirdsTheWord__) June 26, 2019

Her gorgeous long blonde hair are extensions, which she's admitted to on her YouTube channel.

She hasn't said exactly how much they cost but said they "cost her a fortune".

Read more: Who is Molly-Mae Hague, the 21-year-old influencer from Herts

What did she look like before?

The influencer has always been a stunner, and was even crowned a pageant queen on multiple occasions.

She was crowned the winner of World Teen Supermodel UK back in 2016, and hasn't changed dramatically, but there does seem to be a notable difference in her face.

We are honestly in awe of the glow-up.