What position does Love Island's Sherif Lanre play for Old Alleynian Rugby?

Cheeky sportsman Sherif hails from London.

He plays for South East London’s Old Alleynian Rugby Club.

According to his Love Island bio, the hunky athlete plays semi-professionally for the team and has even posted snaps on Instagram of himself whizzing down the pitch towards the try line.

It's not known exactly when Sherif joined the club or which position he plays, but his social media says he became part of their academy team a few years ago, which trains up young, rising rugby stars.

The sports star juggles his time on the pitch with a job as a chef – both of which help him impress potential dates.

He joked: “You’re not really front of house and not many people see you.

“But at the moment I’m doing more service and am finding that a lot of girls are hitting on me and I’m hitting on them.

"I’ve even been told off by my manager!”

So what kind of woman is the up and coming rugby star looking for?

Sherif’s type on paper is model and influencer Tori Brixx, who is currently dating rapper Rich the Kid, as well as High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens.

Speaking about his dream girl, he explained: "She needs to be able to hold a conversation.

"I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny.

"A nice smile and nice teeth. And nice bum! That’s one of my criteria."

