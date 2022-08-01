What time is the Love Island final and how long is it on for?

1 August 2022, 09:09 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 09:28

How long is Love Island on for and when does it finish tonight?

Over the past eight weeks, we’ve all been hooked on the Love Island drama.

Many contestants have come and gone, with Paige Thorne and Adam Collard just missing out on a place in the final.

But things are set to come to an end tonight, with one couple crowned the winners of Love Island 2022.

Here’s everything we need to know…

The Love Island final is tonight
The Love Island final is tonight. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island final?

The Love Island final is on at 9pm tonight (Monday August 1) on ITV2.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are currently the favourities to win, with Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope still in with a chance.

Ekin-Su and Davide are the hot favourites to be this year’s winning couple on Love Island as anticipation builds ahead of Monday’s final.

Paige and Adam were dumped from Love Island
Paige and Adam were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

The pair haven’t exactly had an easy ride in the villa, but according to bookmakers Betfair, they are now at 1/8 odds they will come out on top.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri come in a close second with odds at 9/1 after they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend a few weeks ago.

Just one couple will take home the £50,000 prize, with viewers voting for their favourite, and host Laura Whitmore will be hosting the grand finale.

Last year, Liam Reardon and Millie Court won the show and split the prize money between them.

The couple stayed together after the show before announcing last month they had split up.

How long is the Love Island final on for?

The Love Island final is on for an extra 35 minutes tonight and will finish at 10:30pm.

While we’ll be sad to see the end of Love Island, ITV2 will be broadcasting a reunion programme on August 7 from 9pm.

ITV have also confirmed that the winter series will be back on our screens in the New Year, with the summer series also set to air in summer 2023.

