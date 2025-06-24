When Casa Amor starts on Love Island 2025

When does Casa Amor start? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

When will Casa Amor return to Love Island? Here's what we know so far about the big twist.

Love Island 2025, series 12, has been one of the most dramatic for a few years, with cast members including Harry, Yasmin, Shakira and Toni causing outrageous scenes on the ITV dating show.

While some relationships are starting to become more serious - like Alima and Remell and Dejon and Meg - the couples won't truly be tested until they are separated into two villas where they will live with a handful of new single boys and girls - also known as Casa Amor.

Casa Amor has quickly become Love Island fans' favourite parts of the show, especially the episode where the participants reunite and decide whether to stay with their partner or recouple with a new boy or girl.

With drama already taking over the Love Island villa, it's hard to imagine it getting worse. However, Casa Amor is just around the corner, and fans are sure it'll be one of the most shocking yet.

When does Casa Amor start?

While ITV have not confirmed the exact date Casa Amor will return to Love Island, past series indicate the most dramatic twist of the show will kick off on Friday, July 4, or Sunday July 6.

The Love Island team are yet to confirm when a handful of single boys and girls will descend upon the original and new villa, putting relationships to the ultimate test, but we had a look at the trends from the past six series, and all signs point to episode 28 or 29.

In series 11 of Love Island, Casa Amor kicked off during episode 29 and ended on episode 32. Series 10 saw the return of the twist during episode 28, lasting around four days until episode 31. Series 10 saw Casa Amor take place between episodes 28 - 30, and the previous year episodes 28 - 30.

With that in mind, episode 28 of this year's Love Island is set to air on Friday, July 4, and episode 29 on Sunday, July 6.