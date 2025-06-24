When Casa Amor starts on Love Island 2025

24 June 2025, 14:47

When does Casa Amor start?
When does Casa Amor start? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When will Casa Amor return to Love Island? Here's what we know so far about the big twist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025, series 12, has been one of the most dramatic for a few years, with cast members including Harry, Yasmin, Shakira and Toni causing outrageous scenes on the ITV dating show.

While some relationships are starting to become more serious - like Alima and Remell and Dejon and Meg - the couples won't truly be tested until they are separated into two villas where they will live with a handful of new single boys and girls - also known as Casa Amor.

Casa Amor has quickly become Love Island fans' favourite parts of the show, especially the episode where the participants reunite and decide whether to stay with their partner or recouple with a new boy or girl.

With drama already taking over the Love Island villa, it's hard to imagine it getting worse. However, Casa Amor is just around the corner, and fans are sure it'll be one of the most shocking yet.

Casa Amor has quickly become Love Island fans' favourite parts of the show
Casa Amor has quickly become Love Island fans' favourite parts of the show. Picture: ITV

When does Casa Amor start?

While ITV have not confirmed the exact date Casa Amor will return to Love Island, past series indicate the most dramatic twist of the show will kick off on Friday, July 4, or Sunday July 6.

The Love Island team are yet to confirm when a handful of single boys and girls will descend upon the original and new villa, putting relationships to the ultimate test, but we had a look at the trends from the past six series, and all signs point to episode 28 or 29.

In series 11 of Love Island, Casa Amor kicked off during episode 29 and ended on episode 32. Series 10 saw the return of the twist during episode 28, lasting around four days until episode 31. Series 10 saw Casa Amor take place between episodes 28 - 30, and the previous year episodes 28 - 30.

With that in mind, episode 28 of this year's Love Island is set to air on Friday, July 4, and episode 29 on Sunday, July 6.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor grow closer as Tommy is left furious

Poppy Harrison split from her partner just days ago.

Love Island bombshell Poppy 'dumped boyfriend' a week before signing up

The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design

Where is Love Island USA filmed? Villa location revealed

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead

Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Trending on Heart

Tallulah Willis has been forced to defend posting photos of dad Bruce.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah calls out trolls after sharing new photos of her dad

Coleen Nolan will become a grandmother for the third time.

Coleen Nolan's delight as daughter announces first pregnancy

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J in tears as she shares candid details of breast cancer surgery

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!
Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Noel Edmonds is part of a big blended family.

Does Noel Edmonds have children? TV star's blended family explained

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island

Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa

Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Will Means?

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK