When is Love Island 2026's Casa Amor? Full schedule and what to expect revealed

24 June 2026, 15:31

We take a look at when Casa Amor is happening this year.
We take a look at when Casa Amor is happening this year. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Fans are bracing themselves for what's always the hottest twist of the series, but when is Love Island 2026's Casa Amor? Here's everything we know.

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Love Island 2026 has served up so much drama already that we're not sure we can cope with any more wild decisions from this year's cast.

We've had tense love triangles, secret sleepovers, romances bubbling under the radar and plenty of explosive arguments during series 13 – and that's all before Casa Amor has put this year's couples to the real test.

Will it break apart lovebirds Lola and Sean? Or throw a spanner in the works for sweethearts Jasmine and Kavan? There's so many questions that need answering already, so when is Casa Amor actually happening this year?

Here's everything we know about the famous second villa, from when the Islanders will head to Casa, to what fans can expect from the iconic twist.

Love Island 2026's Casa Amor is just around the corner.
Love Island 2026's Casa Amor is just around the corner. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island 2026's Casa Amor start?

First introduced back in series three, Casa Amor has become an infamous part of the ITV dating show.

It splits up the original Islanders – yes, even the most loved-up couples – and moves either the boys or the girls into a second villa for a few days of fun and freedom.

Cast members are encouraged to test their original connections with their partners, who are also getting to know a brand new group back in the main villa.

Amongst the saucy drinking games, kissing challenges and sloppy snogs, it's no wonder Casa causes total chaos every single year.

Most Islanders slip up or fall for the glamorous newcomers, eventually leading to one dramatic recoupling when they return, sparking plenty of fireworks as they decide who to choose.

So which of the 2026 cast will stick or twist this year? And when has Casa Amor been scheduled for?

The girls or boys will head to Casa Amor to test their connections.
The girls or boys will head to Casa Amor to test their connections. Picture: ITV

As far as we can work out it usually occurs at the halfway point, just when genuine feelings have started to grow.

In the past, it's fallen between weeks four and five of the series, any time between day 25 and 32, and usually airs at the end of June or beginning of July.

There's been no official word yet from ITV about Casa Amor 2026, but our guess is that the villa doors will open at the end of June.

Viewers can expect to watch the chosen gang play away from home for around four days, judging by previous seasons, before heading back home to face the music.

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