When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?

Love Island is set to last six weeks meaning the final will be in February. Picture: ITV

When does winter Love Island finish? How long is it on for and when is the final? Everything you need to know...

The winter edition of Love Island has finally kicked off, with 12 of the UK’s best looking singletons moving into a villa in an attempt to find ‘The One’.

But while we're happy to have an excuse to be on the sofa by 9pm every night to watch it on ITV2, exactly how long is it on for? And when is the final?

The Winter Love Island line up has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Read More: Winter Love Island villa set amidst 'rampant' gang wars that killed security boss

So, here’s everything you need to know about the final and when Love Island finished:

When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, it’s thought the latest ITV2 series will last around six week.

With the launch kicking off on Sunday 12th January on ITV2, this would take us to around Sunday 23rd February.

Read More: How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

However, there has also been rumours the winter version will be a bit shorter, but we will keep you updated when we find out.

Just like usual, the show will be on every evening at 9pm apart from Saturday, when Love Island: Unseen Bits will replace it.

Spin off show, Love Island: Aftersun, will air at 10pm on Monday evenings after the main show and will be presented by new host Laura Whitmore.

What do the winning couple win?

Again, it’s not clear whether the show will follow its usual format. But if the summer series is anything to go by, the couple voted winners of Love Island 2020 will get the chance to either steal or share a £50k cheque.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After