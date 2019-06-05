Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

Anton is Love Island's first Scottish male contestant. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans are loving Anton Danyluk's Scottish accent on the show.

Love Island star Anton Danyluk is already making waves in the villa after he set his sights on Amy Hart, only to confess he actually fancies Amber Gill as well.

But while the gym owner is not short of confidence, viewers at home have been pondering over Anton’s accent.

So, as the first ever male Scottish Love Island star - let’s find out exactly where he is from.

Where is Anton from in Scotland?

Anton and his family are originally from Blackridge which is a small town in the western part of West Lothian, Scotland.

What is his job?

Anton is a gym owner who claims he’s “got the body as well as the face, and he’s ready to show it off at a moment’s notice.”

Who is Anton coupled up with?

Anton currently doesn't have a partner, after Curtis Pritchard stole Amy Hart off him in the dramatic recoupling.

What has Anton been up to in the Love Island villa?

Anton has already caused some controversy in Spain as the hairless star admitted his MUM shaves his bum.

When asked by ITV host Caroline Flack: “Do you shave your whole body?” he replied: "My mum usually shaves my bum for me, that'll be Amy's job now of course!”Obviously, viewers were shocked by the admission, as one viewer tweeted:

“Still can't believe Anton admitted that his mum shaves his bum....as a mother of a son I will NEVER EVER do that.”

Another added: “I’m sorry did no one else hear when Anton said his mum shaved his bum?????????”

Why have viewers called for Anton to be booted off the show?

Anton hit the headlines earlier this week when a picture was unearthed appearing to show him wearing blackface, with many Love Island viewers threatening to boycott over the controversy.

In the picture, which was posted to his Facebook page in 2013 and seen by The Sun, Anton is dressed as Mr T at a Halloween party - and has painted himself with black face paint.

Heart.co.uk contacted an ITV representative for comment, who passed on the following statement from Anton's mother: "Given that Anton has no right to reply, I wanted to take the opportunity to assure everyone that my son, who himself is mixed heritage, is not a racist.

"As his mother I know he would be mortified to be labelled in such a way, and would whole heartedly apologise to anyone offended by this picture. There was absolutely no racist intent and almost six years down the line, I know it’s not the way Anton would ever behave today."