Where is Anton Danyluk's gym in Scotland and what is the Love Island star's business called?

14 June 2019, 16:30

Anton's very proud of his gym and place of work
Anton's very proud of his gym and place of work. Picture: The Ranch
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Love Island hunk owns his own gym business back in his Scottish hometown.

Love Island 2019's Anton Danyluk hails from Airdrie, Scotland and the hunk has previously mentioned he owns his own gym.

But what do we know abut the Scotsman's fitness business and where is it located? We reveal all...

The personal trainer and business owner is currently on Love Island
The personal trainer and business owner is currently on Love Island. Picture: The Ranch

What is Anton's business called?

Anton's gym is called The Ranch Fitness Retreat and their double R logo is branded everywhere across the premises.

They even have merchandise that's branded #TEAMRANCH.

Anton has branded gym gear for any of its members
Anton has branded gym gear for any of its members. Picture: The Ranch

Where is the gym located?

The gym is in Lothian, Scotland - specifically near Anton's hometown of Airdrie.

Its actual address is: Airdrie Rd, A89 EH48 3AG

What do they offer at The Ranch?

They have a number of different fitness classes, workshops and events at The Ranch and it's referred to as a 'fitness retreat'.

A 30-acre private complex, there are a number of indoor and outdoor fitness packages to help people reach their body goals.

The gym has the R branding all over different area
The gym has the R branding all over different area. Picture: The Ranch

Some of the classes include LBT, Zumba, Kettercise, Spin and Boxercise.

They have classes Monday-Friday and the gym itself with all of the machines and weights is open Monday-Saturday.

How much does a membership cost?

Anton has two different membership packages at the moment, which are the Silver and Gold memberships, however the team at The Ranch are currently working on some new packages, so keep your eyes peeled.

Currently, the silver membership is £50 a month and lives you unlimited access to all of the equipment and classes.

The gold membership includes four personal training sessions, unlimited classes, weekly weigh-ins, a training plan and a personalised food plan for £100 a month.

