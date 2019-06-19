Where is Anton Danyluk's R hat from? Here's how to get his Love Island look
The R cap on Love Island has been causing a stir on Twitter.
Fans of Love Island have been going crazy over Anton Danyluk's R logo hat, with many wondering where it's from.
Here's all you need to know about the simple statement hat and where to get it from.
Where can you get the R hat from?
You can grab your very own R cap from online clothing retailer, Rewired.
Can someone please tell me what brand is the hat that Anton is wearing, I absolutely love it 😂 #loveisland— Emily Kearns (@Littleraincoat) June 19, 2019
Who makes these hats with the R on?!? #LoveIsland— LetsStartWithThisOne (@StartWithThis) June 19, 2019
How much does it cost?
The hat will set you back £25, not too expensive if you want to steal the Islanders' style.
Grab one here while they're still in stock and you can grab free delivery for orders over £40.
What else does Rewired Clothing sell?
The store also sell bucket hats, baseball hats and pastel-coloured 'dad hats'.