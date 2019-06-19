Where is Anton Danyluk's R hat from? Here's how to get his Love Island look

The scotsman's hat has attracted a lot of attention. Picture: Rewired

By Mared Parry

The R cap on Love Island has been causing a stir on Twitter.

Fans of Love Island have been going crazy over Anton Danyluk's R logo hat, with many wondering where it's from.

Here's all you need to know about the simple statement hat and where to get it from.

The trucker hat is very popular. Picture: Rewired

Where can you get the R hat from?

You can grab your very own R cap from online clothing retailer, Rewired.

Can someone please tell me what brand is the hat that Anton is wearing, I absolutely love it 😂 #loveisland — Emily Kearns (@Littleraincoat) June 19, 2019

Who makes these hats with the R on?!? #LoveIsland — LetsStartWithThisOne (@StartWithThis) June 19, 2019

How much does it cost?

The hat will set you back £25, not too expensive if you want to steal the Islanders' style.

Grab one here while they're still in stock and you can grab free delivery for orders over £40.

What else does Rewired Clothing sell?

The store also sell bucket hats, baseball hats and pastel-coloured 'dad hats'.