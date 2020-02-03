Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed and can you get tickets?

Aftersun isn't filmed in South Africa. Picture: ITV/Instagram

While the first ever winter version of Love Island is taking place in South Africa, where is its spin-off show filmed?

Love Island 2020 has only been on for a few weeks and we’re already hooked on all the villa goings on.

But while this year’s contestants continue to couple up and ‘mug each other off’ in South Africa, there’s also been plenty of drama back in the UK.

Laura Whitmore has taken over as presenter from Caroline Flack, which means the Irish beauty is also fronting Love Island’s Aftersun.

Not only that, but the spin-off show has moved from Sunday nights to Monday nights, airing straight after the main instalment at 10pm.

But as we delve into another week of villa drama, where is Aftersun filmed?

Where is Love Island’s Aftersun filmed?

Unlike the main show in South Africa, Love Island’s Aftersun is filmed in London’s BT Studios in Stratford, East London.

This means that Laura has to divide her time between Cape Town and London, flying back and forth on a weekly basis.

After she was criticised for ‘excessive’ travelling and adding to the ‘climate crisis’, Laura recently defended her work.

Tweeting one fan, she explained: "Love island aftersun is filmed in London - as all the guests are based in the UK.

"I'm only in cape town for the finale, public voting etc."

"And I'm an advocate of offsetting carbon footprint you'll notice on my Twitter," she added. Thanks x."

Can you get tickets for Love Island Aftersun?

You can actually apply for tickets for Aftersun via Applause Store – here you can choose the date you’re interested in going along.

Unfortunately, the show is very popular which means limited seats are snapped up quickly.

If you are lucky enough to be successful, you’ll get an email confirming tickets 48 hours before your chosen date.

Audience tickets are free, but applicants must 18 or over.