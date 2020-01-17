Where are the Love Island 'R' hats from? Here's where you can buy them

17 January 2020, 15:36

The R hats have gone down a storm with islanders and fans of the show alike
The R hats have gone down a storm with islanders and fans of the show alike. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The R cap on Love Island has been causing a stir on Twitter.

Fans of Love Island have been going crazy over the stars' different R logo hats, with many wondering where they're from.

Here's all you need to know about the simple statement hat and where to get it from.

Ollie loved the hats too
Ollie loved the hats too. Picture: ITV

Where can you get the R hats from?

You can grab your very own R cap from online clothing retailer, Rewired.

Last season the islanders were spotted wearing similar designs, and it looks like the company has some sort of set-up with the show's bosses, as we've been seeing them on everyone this series.

The boys love the Rewired hats
The boys love the Rewired hats. Picture: ITV

How much do they cost?

The hats will set you back from £25 for the trucker caps to £30 for the baseball caps, not too expensive if you want to steal the Islanders' style.

Grab one here while they're still in stock and you can also grab free next day delivery for orders over £40.

