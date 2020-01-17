Where are the Love Island 'R' hats from? Here's where you can buy them

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 10pm
17 January 2020, 15:36
The R cap on Love Island has been causing a stir on Twitter.
Fans of Love Island have been going crazy over the stars' different R logo hats, with many wondering where they're from.
Here's all you need to know about the simple statement hat and where to get it from.
You can grab your very own R cap from online clothing retailer, Rewired.
Last season the islanders were spotted wearing similar designs, and it looks like the company has some sort of set-up with the show's bosses, as we've been seeing them on everyone this series.
The hats will set you back from £25 for the trucker caps to £30 for the baseball caps, not too expensive if you want to steal the Islanders' style.
Grab one here while they're still in stock and you can also grab free next day delivery for orders over £40.