Love Islander Priya's pro footballer ex unmasked after star admits to fling

24 June 2026, 13:04

Love Islander Priya Jaswal's famous ex has been revealed.
Love Islander Priya Jaswal's famous ex has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island star Priya Jaswal admitted to dating a famous footballer during a saucy game on the show – and now the pro player has been revealed.

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Love Island 2026 star Priya Jaswal has recently revealed that she dated a famous footballer before entering the Spanish villa.

During a spicy game of 'Never Have I Ever' this week, the 25-year-old confessed she had a secret celebrity ex, along with many of the other girls on the show.

Islanders including Angelista and Jasmine admitted to romances with high-profile sportsmen from the Premier League and Championship, although they didn't share names on camera.

And the same applied to the Surrey-born beauty, who remained tight-lipped over her former fling's identity.

The Surrey reality star shared the gossip during a drinking game.
The Surrey reality star shared the gossip during a drinking game. Picture: ITV

When probed over the mystery man by her curious co-stars, she admitted he was a footballer who played for a team in Shanghai but didn't seem sure of any other details.

Now, after some serious digging into Priya's past, her famous ex-partner has finally been unmasked.

Reports claim the series 13 Islander's former lover is professional footie player Tyias Charles Browning, known as Jiang Guangtai in China.

The 32-year-old sportsman, who goes by @tybrowning on Instagram, is originally from Liverpool but now plays for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port as a defender.

He's allowed to play for the Chinese national team as his maternal grandfather Ying-Wing Chiang was Cantonese.

Ty has previously played for a string of UK clubs including Everton, Wigan Athletic, Preston North End and Sunderland.

It's not clear when he dated Love Island's Priya but his background fits with everything she's said about her mystery ex on the show.

Priya's been battling against her friend Mica for Samraj's affections.
Priya's been battling against her friend Mica for Samraj's affections. Picture: ITV

It's not Ty that Priya is focusing on now anyway as the business development manager is embroiled in an awkward love triangle with her crush Samraj and her close friend Mica.

The trio are trying to decide who is better matched as they share beds, lock lips and pull each other for chats while this summer's explosive series continues.

Only time will tell who gets their man, but however it plays out we're sure the pretty brunette will be flooded with options once she's outside the villa.

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