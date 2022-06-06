Who is Love Island's Amber Beckford? Age, job and Instagram revealed

How old is Amber Beckford and what is her job? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

Love Island fans rejoice because the new series is finally back on our screens.

Along with 10 other single hopefuls, Amber Beckford has joined the line up in a bid to find The One.

But what do we know about Amber? Find out her age, career and social media details…

Amber Beckford has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Amber Beckford and where is she from?

Amber is 24-years-old and is from London, with her friends and family describing her as a ‘wild child’.

The dating pro said she’s looking for a humble man who ‘doesn’t show off’ to settle down with.

“I don’t like flashy, showy-offy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh,” she said.

“There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!”

What is Amber Beckford’s job?

Amber is a Nanny and she works with kids in London.

Amber Beckford is a Nanny. Picture: Instagram

When asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, Amber said she wants to have lots of fun.

“I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down,” she said.

“As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!”

She’s also keen to bond with the girls, adding: “With regards to Love Island, it is a show to find love. Girl code is definitely important to me, but I think it’s that balance isn’t it - I’ve got to put myself first!”

Find Amber Beckford on Instagram

You can find Amber on Instagram @amberbeckford where she often shares selfies and photos with her friends.

The new Islander started out with just over 7,000 followers, but no doubt this is going to hit huge numbers over the coming weeks.